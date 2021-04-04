Neymar stops contract talks with PSG, wants Barcelona return to reunite with Lionel Messi - Reports

Neymar has reportedly had a change of heart and is now looking for a return to Barcelona to reunite with Lionel Messi. The Brazilian has stopped contract renewal talks with Paris Saint-Germain after reports emerged that Messi, after all, might end up staying in Spain.

According to Catalan newspaper Ara (via MARCA), Neymar has started to believe that Messi will extend his stay with Barcelona. As a result, Neymar has informed the La Liga giants that he is willing to return to Camp Nou.

Messi's current contract with Barcelona expires in June this year. And while he is widely expected to move on after the end of the ongoing season, fresh reports claim that the Catalan giants are preparing a new, improved deal.

Newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made Messi's contract renewal his number one priority.

He has even made first contact with Lionel Messi's entourage and more rounds of talks are expected to be held in the coming days.

If Messi does end up extending his stay at Camp Nou, it will make PSG's job to hold on to Neymar a tad more difficult.

The Brazilian has long wanted to reunite with Messi after spending four years with the Argentine at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017.

(🌕) JUST IN: From Neymar’s environment, it is believed that the player’s desire is to return back to Barcelona. @rac1 #Transfers 🇧🇷🚨 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) April 3, 2021

I want to play with Messi again: Neymar

In December last year, with talks of Messi's impending departure from Barcelona at an all-time high, Neymar made his desire to play alongside Messi again public.

“What I want most is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy being on the pitch with him again,” he said.

“He could play in my place. He won’t have any problems, I’m sure. I want to play with him again and I’m sure that, next season, we have to do it.”

Messi has been linked with moves to PSG and Manchester City but with fresh reports of a possible contract renewal making the rounds, the transfer saga is set for an exciting few months.

Neymar's contract with PSG will have just a year left after the ongoing season. The French giants will thus want to quickly tie him down to a longer contract.

Whether or not the duo will feature again for the same team remains to be seen.