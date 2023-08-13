Neymar tempted by Saudi Arabian club's huge offer as PSG exit edges closer – Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar is reportedly interested in joining Al Hilal after the Saudi Pro League side tabled a lucrative contract proposal.

Neymar, 31, has long been speculated to depart the Parc des Princes owing to his falling out with the club's top brass. Furthermore, he is said to have lost his starting berth after manager Luis Enrique's arrival.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian star is tempted by the possibility of securing a permanent move to Al Hilal. He is currently locked in initial negotiations with the Saudi Arabian club to reach a full agreement on personal terms before the end of the window.

Neymar, whose current deal is set to expire in June 2025, has also received official documents from Al Hilal in recent hours. He is thought to have full control over his decision to join the potential suitors.

However, Barcelona are also said to be keeping tabs on the PSG forward's current situation as they are on the hunt for an Ousmane Dembele replacement. In case the attacker decides against rejoining his former club, the Blaugrana could try to move for Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.

Should the Santos youth product snub Barcelona to join Al Hilal, he would become the Saudi Arabian side's fifth big-name signing this summer. He could team up with midfielders Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, defender Kalidou Koulibaly and his compatriot Malcom.

The Barcelona and Al Hilal target has registered 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 overall appearances for PSG so far. He is averaging a goal or an assist at an interval of every 74 minutes of action.

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto claims he is in touch with PSG ace Neymar amid reports

Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto has added fuel to the flames regarding Neymar's return to Camp Nou. He has claimed that he has spoken to the PSG star regarding a potential move (h/t Managing Barca):

"I spoke with Neymar and he is excited to return!"

Sharing further thoughts on the transfer topic, Roberto continued:

"I would like him to come back because he's a friend, a former teammate and he's a different player than everyone else. When he was here, I spent the best years of my career and we won everything with him. I'm not the one who decides, but what we want is the best possible team."

A right-footed technical operator adept at playing in multiple offensive roles, the Brazilian left Barcelona in 2017 following four fruitful campaigns at Camp Nou. He bagged 105 goals and contributed 76 assists in 186 games, winning a total of eight trophies along the way.