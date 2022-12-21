Neymar will not be available for PSG's Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg next week - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly likely to be without Neymar Jr. for their Ligue 1 game against RC Strasbourg on December 28.

The superstar forward helped Brazil reach the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While he missed two games due to an injury, Neymar scored two goals and provided one assist in three games in the tournament.

However, the Selecao were beaten by Croatia in the penalty shootout in the last eight.

As per Le Parisien, Neymar still hasn't returned to his club's training camp and could be out for their game against Strasbourg. He is set to return in a few days but will need to be assessed before the Parc des Princes clash.

The Brazilian ace has been exceptional for PSG this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 12 assists in 20 games across competitions. He has helped the Ligue 1 giants establish a five-point lead at the top of the league table over second-placed RC Lens.

The Parisians have also reached the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League where they will take on Bayern Munich.

Manager Christophe Galtier could be without Lionel Messi against Strasbourg as well. The Argentine ace led his side to the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy and traveled to Argentina to celebrate with the team.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, who scored a stunning hat-trick in the final for France against Argentina, has already returned to training for PSG. He could be in contention to face Strasbourg on December 28.

PSG looking to offer big money to sign Joao Felix

The Parisians are reportedly considering offering somewhere between €120 - €140 million to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international has struggled to make a big impact at the Spanish club since joining them from SL Benfica for a whopping €126 million in 2019. He has scored just 33 goals and provided 18 assists in 129 games for the club.

With his dwindling relationship with manager Diego Simeone and poor form, Atletico are set to put Felix on the transfer list.

PSG are interested in bringing him to the Parc des Princes and the forward's agent Jorge Mendes has already contacted the club. The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are also monitoring the Portuguese forward's situation.

PSG and Manchester United are watching Felix closely. Chelsea keeping tabs on Leao, although Milan pushing for a contract renewal.



Portugal's new generation have won them the game. Two quick goals and terrific finishes from João Felix and Rafael Leão.

Felix played four matches for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup, scoring one goal and providing two assists. They were, however, eliminated in the quarter-finals by Morocco.

