PSG preparing crazy offer worth up to €140 million to sign Portugal international: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly preparing to table a transfer bid of €140 million to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Felix, 23, has been one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe over the past few seasons. Since joining Los Rojiblancos from Benfica for a fee of €126 million in 2019, he has helped them lift a La Liga title.

A technical operator blessed with flair and directness, Felix has netted 33 goals and laid out 18 assists in 129 overall games for Atletico Madrid. However, he has been reduced to a rotational option this campaign. He has started only nine of his 18 appearances across all competitions.

According to Fichajes, PSG are willing to dish out a fee between €120 million and €140 million to acquire the services of Felix. The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, has already approached the Ligue 1 champions.

Felix, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, is interested in a permanent switch. His relationship with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has broken down.

He has no shortage of suitors either as the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are also currently keeping tabs on his situation.

Meanwhile, PSG are said to be in the hunt for a forward in the future. With Lionel Messi on the wrong side of his 30s, the Parisians are expected to shore up their attack. Moreover, the club could do with more depth as Pablo Sarabia and Hugo Ekitike are their only bench options.

Felix, on the other hand, recently represented Portugal at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He registered one goal and two assists in four games before his team's shock exit at the quarter-final stage.

Cesc Fabregas opines on PSG star Lionel Messi's second season at the club

Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas stated that PSG forward Messi is thriving in his second season at the club due to his proper acclimatization in Paris. Speaking to Foot Mercato, he said:

"Before coming to Paris, Lionel had known only one club. He has always been very attached to Barcelona and his whole family had to leave his cocoon overnight when he was very happy there; his children were in school there and he had planned to finish there!"

Fabregas, who played alongside the left-footed forward at Camp Nou between 2011 and 2014, insisted that Messi is content in Paris. He added:

"You know, we are professional football players, but also human beings and it is not always easy for us to manage everything in the best way. He and his family have discovered a new environment, a new country, a new championship and we now realize through his performances that Lionel is very happy in Paris."

Messi, 35, has opened the ongoing 2022-23 season in imperious form, registering 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 overall matches.

