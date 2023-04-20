Nike ask Ansu Fati to give up Barcelona #10 shirt if PSG superstar Lionel Messi returns: Reports

Nike have asked Ansu Fati to give up the #10 shirt should Lionel Messi make a sensational return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer.

The sports apparel giant wants to maximize their shirt sales and believes Messi, wearing the coveted #10 would help their cause.

Ansu Fati has so far failed to carry the weight of the number on his back and has not lived up to expectations. He has previously appeared in several ad campaigns for Nike and also wears their Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 cleats.

Ansu Fati was handed down the revered shirt after Lionel Messi departed Barcelona for PSG following the expiration of his contract in 2021. The youngster had shown signs of being a promising goalscorer and took over the reigns from Messi in October 2021 as he signed a contract extension through 2027.

However, injuries have not allowed Fati to remain a regular in Xavi Hernandez's starting XI. He has played 15 or fewer games in each of Barcelona's last two campaigns and has been underwhelming so far this season. Ansu Fati has scored just seven goals and provided three assists in 42 appearances across competitions.

As reported by El Nacional, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the board are ready to move on from Ansu Fati and sell him in the summer. Considering Nike's influence at the club and their long-term working relationship, the brand believes Lionel Messi is the perfect candidate to make a return and claim what is rightfully his.

The Argentine has stalled contract renewal talks with current club PSG and Barca are monitoring the situation with their eyes peeled. It would be a win-win for everyone involved but it remains to be seen what Lionel Messi decides.

Barcelona requesting flexibility in Financial Fair Play rules from La Liga to re-sign Lionel Messi

Messi's contract situation with PSG has been doing the rounds in the news for quite some time as the Argentine has stalled renewal talks. Former club Barcelona are keen to bring him back to the Camp Nou but face Financial Fair Play constraints.

However, as reported by Football Daily, the club are ready to make a request to La Liga to allow them some flexibility. They believe this will allow them to make a respectable contract offer to Lionel Messi.

Football Daily @footballdaily | Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to make Lionel Messi a contract offer this summer by talking to La Liga about generating more flexibility in their Financial Fair Play. | Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to make Lionel Messi a contract offer this summer by talking to La Liga about generating more flexibility in their Financial Fair Play. 🚨| Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to make Lionel Messi a contract offer this summer by talking to La Liga about generating more flexibility in their Financial Fair Play. https://t.co/pUPoMGIPPZ

PSG have expressed their desire to retain Lionel Messi but the player is likely to seek pastures anew. Barcelona seem like the perfect destination for one last dance but it remains to be seen how La Liga will deal with their request.

Messi made 778 appearances across competitions for Barca between 2004-21, scoring a club-record 672 goals and providing 303 assists. Should he return, expect the move to take the world of football by storm.

