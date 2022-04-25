No contact between PSG and Premier League manager amid rumors of Pochettino’s exit: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is focused on helping Spurs finish in the top four of the Premier League despite links with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Italian has thus had no contact with the Ligue 1 champions about replacing Mauricio Pochettino, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Pochettino took charge of Les Parisiens in January last year, but has struggled to convince those at the club so far. PSG's Champions League Round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid last month dealt a further blow to the Argentinean's reputation.

Despite his struggles, Pochettino led the Parisians to Ligue 1 glory at the weekend. The Parc des Princes outfit have clinched the league title with four more games left to play.

However, that has not been enough to change the PSG hierarchy's view of Pochettino. There are suggestions that Les Parisiens intend to end their association with the Argentine tactician immediately.

Get French Football News @GFFN Breaking | Mauricio Pochettino will imminently be removed as PSG coach, according to Le Parisien - board wants him gone, he wants out. More follows. Breaking | Mauricio Pochettino will imminently be removed as PSG coach, according to Le Parisien - board wants him gone, he wants out. More follows.

Le Parisien [via GFFN] went on to claim that Tottenham boss Conte has offered his services to the French champions. The Italian only took charge of Spurs in November, but has been vocal about his differences with the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



"At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". Antonio Conte: "I have my vision and it doesn't change: I want to fight to win and be competitive. I will always follow my vision"."At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". Antonio Conte: "I have my vision and it doesn't change: I want to fight to win and be competitive. I will always follow my vision". ⚪️ #THFC"At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". https://t.co/ENMuTtHrLe

However, those claims are wide of the mark, according to The Daily Telegraph. Conte is among those under consideration to replace Pochettino at PSG, but there are no talks between the two parties yet.

The former Inter Milan manager is determined to help Spurs finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. The north London giants currently sit fifth in the table with 58 points from 33 matches and are two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

It is also worth noting that Tottenham are yet to outline their plans for the summer transfer window. Conte will thus wait until the end of the season before making a decision about his future at the club, as per the report.

Could a Premier League return be on the cards for PSG boss Pochettino?

With the Parisians set to sack Pochettino, it remains to be seen where the future lies for the Argentinean. A return to the Premier League could potentially on the cards for the 50-year-old.

Should Conte join the Parisans, Pochettino could possibly return to Tottenham for his second stint. However, it remains to be seen if such a swap would interest all parties involved.

Pochettino was in charge of Premier League Spurs for five years between 2014 and 2019. He even led the side to the Champions League final in 2018-19.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer