"Not just Arsenal" - Fabrizio Romano says 5 clubs are vying for Brazilian international's signature

Arsenal reportedly face competition from four clubs to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer. The Gunners will have to fight Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur for the Manchester City star.

Fabrizio Romano has an update on Jesus's transfer from Manchester City, and the journalist claims the striker is expected to leave Etihad this summer. He adds that five clubs are chasing his signature, and it is not just Arsenal who are looking to bring him in.

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He's expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key.

He wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

"There are five clubs that have contacted Gabriel Jesus' agents, not just Arsenal. Chelsea have had contacts in recent weeks, as have Real Madrid, but the Spanish club have not advanced in contacts. Gabriel will leave Manchester City – 100%, and Arsenal want him at all costs as priority striker, Manchester City are asking about €50-55m for the Brazilian: in the coming days the situation will be clearer. I've written before about Romelu Lukaku looking for clarity over his future, and Jesus could be a top replacement up front, though Christopher Nkunku is another player appreciated by the Blues in case this deal doesn't work out."

Earlier this week, Cadena SER via MARCA confirmed that the Brazilian was on the radar of five clubs. They named Chelsea, Real Madrid, Tottenham, and Borussia Dortmund as the clubs challenging Arsenal for the forward's signature.

Jesus's agent revealed last month that there was interest from six clubs for his client and told Romano:

"There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he's focused on final games with Man City, we'll see".

"There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he's focused on final games with Man City, we'll see". Exclusive. Gabriel Jesus agent Marcelo Pettinati tells me: "We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it's a possibility we're discussing".

Arsenal and Chelsea target Gabriel Jesus wants to play more

Gabriel Jesus spoke with The Guardian earlier this year and confirmed he was looking to play more. He added that Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and other Manchester City stars were also in the same situation and said:

"It's not time to think about this. You expect me to say this, but it's true. This is no time to think about this. Now is the best moment of the season. It's not just me, it's [all] the players. If you ask, everyone's going to say 'I want to play' and the season that I arrived here I played a lot, I think. I know what I expect of course but I know we have very good players who can play every game as well and sometimes it's not just me, it's Riyad [Mahrez], sometimes Raz [Sterling], and [Jack] Grealish arrives this season and sees how it is here. We have a lot of good strikers, wingers and forwards."

Cadena SER's report suggested Manchester City want €50 million to sell the Brazilian this summer.

