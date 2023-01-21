Nottingham Forest keen on PSG star despite interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's new side Al Nassr - Reports

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Kaylor Navas despite interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. The Costa Rican has become a backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Parc des Princes.

The 36-year-old has made just one appearance across competitions, keeping one clean sheet. He did play in the Parisians' 5-3 friendly win over Riyadh Season Team on Thursday (January 19). However, he conceded two goals to Cristiano Ronaldo on the night.

According to Le 10 Sport, Navas has the choice of either Forest or Al Nassr in the January transfer window. His contract expires in 2024, and he appears to want a move to secure more first-team minutes.

Navas' agent Jorge Mendes is in talks with Forest about a potential move for the Costa Rican shot-stopper. However, he may be enticed by following Cristiano Ronaldo to Mrsool Park.

The Portuguese icon became the world's highest-paid player when he signed a two-year deal with Al Nassr. His contract is reportedly worth €200 million.

Navas joined PSG from Real Madrid in 2019 for €15 million. He has made 162 appearances at the Parc des Princes, keeping 52 clean sheets. The veteran goalkeeper has won the Ligue 1 title twice during his time with the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to playing against PSG in friendly for Riyadh Season Team

Ronaldo scored a double against PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo lasted an hour in Riyadh Season Team's 5-3 defeat to PSG on Thursday. He scored from the spot and showed his predatory instincts to secure a second before he came off in the second half.

The legendary forward had the opportunity to play against former Real Madrid teammates Navas and Sergio Ramos. He also played against his longtime rival Lionel Messi and the duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Iconic moments ensued between Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG players as he interacted with some of football's top names throughout the exhibition match. He also got one up on his longtime foe Messi by scoring two to the Argentine great's one.

He reacted to the blockbuster friendly in Riyadh in which he made his Saudi debut by taking to Instagram, saying:

"So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!"

Ronaldo could make his Al Nassr debut when Rudi Garcia's men face Ettifaq on Sunday (January 22). His side are second in the Saudi Pro League, trailing leaders Al Ittihad by a point, having played a game less.

