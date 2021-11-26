Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made enquiry to bring Juventus star to Manchester United in January: Reports 

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was trying to bring in Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur during the winter window.

According to a report from Stretty News, Solskjaer included Bentancur among others as his potential targets to sign in January before getting sacked last week.

As per the report, Manchester United had initiated inquiries into a possible move for Rodrigo Bentancur, whom Juventus tagged for €25 million. But talks went cold after Ole was sacked following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford in the Premier League.

Uruguayan international midfielder Bentancur has bagged 124 appearances since his move to Juventus in 2019. He has also scored two goals in his stint for the Old Lady. The 25-year-old has also featured 45 times for his national team.

Juventus' board has brought back Massimiliano Allegri to bring structural changes to the club after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure this summer. They also failed to win the league title last year. Although Bentancur is one of the favorites for Allegri, the club has put him on sale for financial issues.

Ronaldo's departure from Juventus also had financial unviability issues. The club seemed to be struggling after the coronavirus pandemic forced behind-the-door matches, leading to shortfalls in revenues.

Juventus are set to to let Aaron Ramsey leave in January. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie is rumored to be heading towards the Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United want Juventus' Bentancur for the holding midfield position

Manchester United have spent massively to bring in superstars like Jadon Sancho, Donny Van de Beek and Raphael Varane. The dream return of Cristiano Ronaldo strengthened them even more. But there was one piece of the puzzle missing, the holding midfield position.

For this position, possibly, Ole found Rodrigo Bentancur a perfect fit and was hoping to sign him in the January window. Manchester United have failed miserably in supplying their star studded attacking options from midfield. The duo of Scott McTominay and Fred just couldn't do what Ole needed to keep the title race alive.

Ole's time at Old Trafford started getting in danger when the team were thrashed by arch rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. The final nail in the coffin was a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road against Watford.

The holding midfield position will be up for grabs and the new caretaker manager will try to bring someone worthy in the January window.

