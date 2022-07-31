"On Chelsea's radar" - Ben Jacobs provides encouraging update about Serie A duo 

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed that Chelsea have Inter Milan duo Milan Skriniar and Denzel Dumfries on their radar. The Blues parted ways with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen last month and are therefore keen to strengthen their defense.

They have acquired Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are eager to sign another world-class centre-back.

Milan Skriniar has arguably been one of the best defenders in Serie A since joining Inter Milan from Sampdoria in 2017. He has made 215 appearances for the club in all competitions and helped the Nerazzurri win their first Scudetto in eleven years during the 2020-21 campaign. He helped them finish second in the league and win the Coppa Italia last season.

As per Football.london, Chelsea could also be set to part ways with veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The club could therefore attempt to sign a right-back to replace the Spaniard and provide cover and competition to Reece James. Denzel Dumfries enjoyed an incredible debut campaign at the San Siro, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 45 games.

Jacobs has revealed that Thomas Tuchel's side are interested in signing Skriniar and Dumfries, and that Inter Milan could be forced to sell some prized assets due to their dire financial situation.

"Denzel Dumfries and Milan Skriniar are on Chelsea's radar, and Inter, I still think, are going to have to sell somebody out of necessity between now and when the window shuts," Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

As per The Athletic, Chelsea were close to signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde before the deal was hijacked by Spanish giants Barcelona. The Frenchman joined the Catalan giants in a deal worth €55 million earlier this week.

Chelsea are likely to prioritize signing a striker before the close of the summer transfer window

Chelsea v Club América - Preseason Friendly

Despite their need for defensive reinforcements, Chelsea are likely to prioritize signing a striker before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1. The Blues signed Raheem Sterling, who is expected to add goals. The England international, however, is not a No. 9 or a player who can lead the line for the club on a regular basis.

Kai Havertz is expected to be the club's first-choice striker next season. The German showed signs of improvement last season, but scored just eight goals in 29 Premier League games. Timo Werner has struggled since joining the west London club from RB Leipzig in 2020.

The German endured a disappointing pre-season campaign and has been linked with a move away from the club as per Football.london. Thomas Tuchel's side are therefore likely to attempt to sign a striker in the coming weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far