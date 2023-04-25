On-loan Chelsea star to be offered a fresh chance to revive career at the Blues under proposed new manager Mauricio Pochettino - Reports

With Mauricio Pochettino poised to take the reins at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan at Inter Milan, may be offered a lifeline to resurrect his career with the Blues. According to The Telegraph, the Argentine manager plans to gauge Lukaku's interest in returning to Stamford Bridge and reclaiming his position in the team.

Lukaku had a turbulent relationship with former head coach Thomas Tuchel, leading to his departure from the west London club. Unfortunately, injuries and a harrowing World Cup stint with Belgium have meant that the striker has had a less than ideal loan spell at Inter.

In 26 appearances for the Serie A giants this season, Lukaku has scored only nine goals and provided three assists.

Consequently, the Italian club has reportedly decided against extending his loan or pursuing a permanent transfer. This development presents a dilemma for Chelsea, as Lukaku seems to prefer staying at Inter Milan.

Chelsea Dodgers @TheBlueDodger Romelu Lukaku will be asked whether or not he wants to try to revive his Chelsea career under proposed permanent head coach Mauricio Pochettino.



#CFC



(@Matt_Law_DT) Romelu Lukaku will be asked whether or not he wants to try to revive his Chelsea career under proposed permanent head coach Mauricio Pochettino. 🚨 Romelu Lukaku will be asked whether or not he wants to try to revive his Chelsea career under proposed permanent head coach Mauricio Pochettino.#CFC(@Matt_Law_DT) https://t.co/ttMDglWNWS

Nevertheless, Chelsea intend to discuss the striker's options, leaving the door open for his potential return to the first-team squad. If Lukaku is willing to rekindle his Chelsea career, Mauricio Pochettino's arrival could prove to be the catalyst he needs for a remarkable turnaround.

Will Romelu Lukaku continue his career with Chelsea?

Despite a challenging season marked by injury concerns, Romelu Lukaku, 29, is eager to continue at Inter Milan. Following a disappointing first season with Chelsea after his £97.5 million transfer in 2021, Lukaku was sent on loan to Inter Milan.

Inter Milan have confirmed they have no intention of signing Lukaku permanently, with their CEO Giuseppe Marotta stating that he will return to west London when his loan spell ends. Speaking to Sky Italia, Marotta stated (via Mirror):

"The loan was for one season so on June 30, regardless of how well he plays, he’ll go back to Chelsea. This has been an unprecedented season – I’m referring of course to the World Cup. Lukaku hasn’t found the fitness he needs to play his best football. He’s still not at his best or the player we got to see in years gone by."

After scoring twice in Inter's 3-0 victory against Empoli this weekend, Lukaku expressed his gratitude to the club and its fans. He noted that Inter Milan have shaped him into the player he is today. When questioned about his plans to stay, he revealed (via Mirror):

"I have an excellent relationship with the fans and I’ve always tried to give everything for Inter because it gave me the opportunity to win two years ago. This club has allowed me to become who I am today. My goal is to give my best for Inter."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes