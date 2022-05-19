One condition on which Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku can return to Inter this summer revealed - Reports

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku could reportedly return to Inter Milan summer but only on a loan deal.

As per Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera, the Nerazzurri could bring Lukaku back ahead of the 2022-23 season but it is a 'difficult hypothesis'. However, the report suggests that the move cannot be 'discarded' as the Belgian doesn't want to stay on at Stamford Bridge.

The lone stumbling block is that Inter cannot afford to sign Lukaku on a permanent deal. Sempre Inter's article based on the Corriere Della Sera report suggests that he earns around €12.5 million in annual wages, which the Serie A outfit cannot afford. However, should Chelsea be open to a loan, they could bring him back to Italy.

The rumors come amid what has been a tumultuous season for Lukaku with the Blues. He has managed just 15 goals in 43 matches across all competitions this term since arriving from Inter for a club-record fee of around €100 million last summer.

The 29-year-old's explosive interview with Sky Sports midway through the season hasn't helped endear him to the Chelsea faithful either. During that conversation, Lukaku indicated his desire to return to Inter while also questioning the tactics of Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC #Inter Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: "If there had been the offer of a new contract from Inter last summer as I wanted... we would not be doing this interview now here from London, but quietly from Milano (he smiles)". Romelu Lukaku to Sky Sport: "If there had been the offer of a new contract from Inter last summer as I wanted... we would not be doing this interview now here from London, but quietly from Milano (he smiles)". 🔵 #CFC #Inter https://t.co/ma1BNrKhZd

While the Belgian was touted to be the solution to Chelsea's problems up front, they have instead regressed a little this season. Aside from failing to challenge for the Premier League title once again, they also exited the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals after winning the title last year.

The Blues made the finals of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup but lost on both occasions to Liverpool on penalties. To their credit, though, Tuchel's men did win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku endured a prolific spell at Inter Milan

Prior to returning to Stamford Bridge, Lukaku enjoyed two fantastic seasons at Inter. The striker made 95 appearances for the Nerazzurri between 2019 and 2021, scoring 64 goals and recording 15 assists. His efforts also helped Inter clinch the 2020-21 Serie A title, their first Scudetto in 10 seasons.

The Italian heavyweights have coped reasonably well in Lukaku's absence. They have already picked up this season's Coppa Italia and are in the running for the league title as well. With one game to go, Inter trail arch-rivals AC Milan by two points.

GOAL @goal



95 games. 64 goals. A first league title in 11 years



An Inter legend after just two seasons Romelu Lukaku. The King of Milan95 games. 64 goals. A first league title in 11 yearsAn Inter legend after just two seasons Romelu Lukaku. The King of Milan 👑95 games. 64 goals. A first league title in 11 years 🏆An Inter legend after just two seasons 👏 https://t.co/P0L7qlpJeX

Edited by Ritwik Kumar