"One of the names they're considering at Chelsea" - Fabrizio Romano says Blues may make move for £40 million rated Premier League star 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea are considering a move for Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters. The Blues are seemingly focused on making some key additions before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that signing a centre-back and forward are Chelsea's top priorities, but the Blues could also make a move for Walker-Peters. The defender could cost the west London club £40 million.

"Kyle Walker-Peters is one of the names they're considering at Chelsea, although I think the priorities for Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel are a centre back and a central striker," Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues currently lack adequate cover and competition for Reece James. Cesar Azpilicueta has been deployed as a right wing-back in the past. However, the veteran defender lacks the speed and mobility to play in the position on a regular basis. Ruben Loftus-Cheek was deployed as a makeshift right wing-back against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend but would ideally prefer to play as a midfielder.

Kyle Walker-Peters has emerged as a target for Chelsea. The full-back joined Southampton on loan from Tottenham in January 2020 after struggling to nail down a regular place in the north London club's starting line-up.

His performances earned him a permanent move to the Saints in the summer. He has thrived during his time with Southampton. Walker-Peters has scored four goals in 74 games in all competitions for the club. His versatility, speed, and attacking ability make him the ideal target for Thomas Tuchel.

Walker-Peters, discussed internally. Excl: Chelsea are considering many options for right-back position, to be discussed after Cucurella. Kyle Walker-Peters, one of the options alongside Denzel DumfriesDumfries top of the list but Inter want to keep him, still no bid.Walker-Peters, discussed internally. Excl: Chelsea are considering many options for right-back position, to be discussed after Cucurella. Kyle Walker-Peters, one of the options alongside Denzel Dumfries 🚨🔵 #CFCDumfries top of the list but Inter want to keep him, still no bid.Walker-Peters, discussed internally. https://t.co/CcuOm33C1C

Southampton are likely to be reluctant to part ways with the 25-year-old so late in the summer as they could struggle to sign an adequate replacement for Walker-Peters. However, the England international will be keen to make a move to one of the Premier League's top clubs and could therefore push for a transfer to Chelsea.

Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries is also believed to be a transfer target for Chelsea. The Blues were linked with a move for the Dutchman earlier this summer but were reluctant to meet the Nerazzurri's €45 million asking price. According to Gazzetta.it, Thomas Tuchel's side could resume their pursuit of Dumfries.

Denzel Dumfries joined Inter from PSV Eindhonve last summer. He enjoyed an incredible debut campaign with Simone Inzaghi's side, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 45 appearances in all competitions. He helped the club win the Coppa Italia and finish second in the Serie A table.

(@CorSport) Inter won't give #Chelsea any discount on Denzel Dumfries, considering how much they paid for Marc Cucurella. The asking price is believed to be €50million. Inter won't give #Chelsea any discount on Denzel Dumfries, considering how much they paid for Marc Cucurella. The asking price is believed to be €50million.(@CorSport)

Dumfries had an incredible start to the new season as he scored a stoppage-time winner in Inter's opening league game of the season last weekend against Lecce. The Serie A giants could be open to selling him this summer if they receive the right offer due to their dire financial situation. The club also possesses an adequate replacement for Dumfries in the form of Matteo Darmian.

