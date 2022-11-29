"One of the players Chelsea appreciate" - Fabrizio Romano drops huge hint about Blues' interest in 25-year-old Ajax star

Chelsea are reportedly still interested in Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez. The Mexican star was a target in the summer but the Stamford Bridge outfit could not get the deal over the line.

Reports suggest Chelsea launched a deadline-day move for Alvarez but failed to persuade Ajax to sell the midfielder. The Mexican was keen on joining the Blues but remained with the Eredivise side.

AFC Ajax @AFCAjax



EL MACHÍN Edson Álvarez: 100 games for AjaxEL MACHÍN Edson Álvarez: 100 games for Ajax ❌❌❌EL MACHÍN ❤️ https://t.co/9M1Y0HmqqO

In his Caught Offside column, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Graham Potter's side are still interested in Alvarez and could launch a move in the January window. He wrote:

"Edson Alvarez is also one of the players Chełsea appreciate but talks are not ongoing now. It's been quiet since August but I'm sure that in 2023 many clubs will keep an eye on him in the Premier League. Chełsea tried to sign him in the summer but Ajax were clear they did not want to sell, and it could remain a difficult deal."

In an earlier column for Caught Offside, Romano had reported:

"Chełsea really like Ajax's Edson Alvarez and they have for some time now and I know fans will want to know if the Blues will try to sign him again in January, well, it's a possibility but not something that is guaranteed yet."

"Chełsea will have a new director's structure; so they will decide on the priorities in November or December together with Graham Potter and Todd Boehly."

Romano continued:

"Alvarez is appreciated and remains highly rated but there are no current talks with Ajax or his agents. It will also depend on whether or not Ajax will be open to selling, it's not a sure thing at this point in the season."

Edson Alvarez disappointed at failed Chelsea transfer

Alvarez spoke about Chelsea's bid for him and confirmed that he wanted to leave Ajax for Stamford Bridge in the summer. He admitted that he was disappointed that the move was not completed and told ESPN (via Football London):

"I am very disappointed about it [failed move to Chełsea]. But I am convinced that one day a big club will come. We never expected Chełsea to put in another bid at the end of August. It was a difficult situation. Ajax couldn't do anything."

AFC Ajax @AFCAjax



Is it a or ? Familia ÁlvarezIs it aor Familia Álvarez 🇲🇽 Is it a 💙 or 💖? https://t.co/5h11xv77u1

Chelsea reportedly were ready to pay £43 million to sign the Mexican in the summer.

