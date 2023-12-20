Ousmane Dembele receives 2 offers to leave PSG as ex-Barcelona star lives through regret of leaving Camp Nou – Reports

Ousmane Dembele has allegedly received two offers to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with the attacker said to be currently ruing his decision to depart Barcelona in the summer.

Since leaving Camp Nou for €50 million earlier this August, Dembele has struggled to find his best form. The 26-year-old has netted just once and provided six assists in 20 overall outings for PSG this season.

Now, according to Catalan news publication El Nacional, Dembele is unhappy with his start to life at PSG. He is keen to secure an exit in the near future and is full of regret about leaving the Catalan outfit.

Dembele, who registered 40 goals and 43 assists 185 appearances for Barcelona, has two offers on the table. While one proposal is from the Saudi Pro League, the other offer is from the Premier League.

During his six-year spell at the Blaugrana, the PSG wide operator lifted a total of seven trophies, including three La Liga titles along the way.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says club are hoping to loan in midfielder next month

Speaking to Spanish news outlet EFE, Barcelona president Joan Laporta asserted that his team are aiming to make an Edgar Davids-style loan signing next January. He elaborated (h/t Football Espana):

"If we manage to have 'Fair Play', the idea is to have a midfielder who in some way compensates for Gavi's loss. It would be a loan until the end of the season, like many years ago we did with Edgar Davids, for example."

During the 2003-04 campaign, Davids joined Barcelona on a six-month loan move from Juventus. He scored a goal and laid out an assist in 20 matches for the team, guiding them to second place in the La Liga.

Suggesting that the Catalans have some funds available, Laporta said:

"We have margin, I think that until the end of the year we can generate 'Fair Play' due to a series of operations that we have underway and if they are confirmed, we would have options."

Laporta, who oversaw Davids' arrival on loan in January 2004, added:

"If we meet the budget, which is very ambitious, we could go to the market with the guarantees of carrying out operations that do not involve personal guarantees from the directors and it would be a matter of being able to sign normally."

Barcelona, who are fourth with 35 points from 17 La Liga matches, are believed to be a whopping €130 million over their wage limit right now.