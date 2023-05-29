Out-of-favor Barcelona star set to join Bundesliga club this summer - Reports

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is expected to join Bundesliga club Union Berlin after returning from his loan at AC Milan, according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo.

Dest joined the Blaugrana from Dutch side Ajax for an initial sum of €21 million in 2020. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for the right-back despite making 72 appearances across competitions for the club.

The Netherlands-born USA international fell out of favor at Barcelona after Xavi took the reins in November 2021. He garnered just 980 minutes of playing time across competitions under the Spaniard.

Dest then joined AC Milan on loan for the 2022-23 season with hopes of earning regular playing time. The defender, though, has found playing time difficult to come by, clocking just 633 minutes of game time across competitions.

It's worth noting that the 22-year-old has not featured for the Rossoneri since starting their 4-0 Serie A defeat against Lazio in January. Hence, Milan are unlikely to exercise their option to make his loan move permanent for €20 million.

Dest is tipped to return to Barcelona when his loan deal with Stefano Pioli's side ends on June 30. However, he does not appear to have a place in Xavi's plans for the future either.

It emerged earlier this month that the full-back has agreed to join Union Berlin on loan. It was claimed that the deal relied on the Bundesliga club qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Having now secured a top-four finish, Union Berlin hope to get a deal for Dest across the line. According to the aforementioned source, they're expected to close the deal with the Blaugrana in the coming days. Further details about the transfer, though, are yet to be known.

Barcelona want to sign Argentina international to lure Lionel Messi back

Lionel Messi's future at Paris Saint-Germain is in doubt, as his contract ends on June 30. According to reports, the Argentinian is certain to leave the French giants as a free agent.

The forward has received an offer worth over €400 million a year from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal, while there's also interest from Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. However, he prefers to continue playing in Europe.

Barcelona are the only European club interested in signing Messi, as things stand. The La Liga champions are keen to re-sign the superstar after letting him go due to financial constraints in 2021.

The Blaugrana are hopeful that La Liga will accept their financial viability plan. Meanwhile, they have also set their sights on signing Messi's international teammate Angel Di Maria on a free transfer from Juventus to lure the former back.

