Out-of-contract Real Madrid star likely to join surprise La Liga club this summer: Reports

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz is likely to join La Liga side Getafe once his contract expires on June 30, according to Fichajes.

Diaz first joined Real Madrid in 2011 as a part of the youth team. He worked his way through the C and B teams before making his senior debut for the club in August 2016 under Zinedine Zidane.

The former Dominican Republic international joined Lyon the following season and impressed in Ligue 1, scoring 21 goals in 45 appearances. Real Madrid re-signed him in 2018 on a five-year deal worth a reported €23 million. He was even given the iconic number 7 shirt, previously worn by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mariano Diaz failed to impress over his five-year tenure with Los Blancos. He only made 70 appearances in total, scoring just seven goals, with most being as a substitute.

The 29-year-old has only featured 11 times this season for Real Madrid, playing just 155 minutes of football. With his contract set to expire at the end of the month, Diaz will leave the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

Mariano Diaz will reportedly have the opportunity to revive his career with Getafe. The club president has allegedly been interested in acquiring him and with Enes Unal suffering a serious injury, signing Diaz would make a lot of sense.

Despite his struggles with a lack of game time, Diaz still enjoyed a lot of success with Los Blancos. He won 10 trophies, including three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

Real Madrid ready to make Harry Kane U-turn in order to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2024: Reports

According to a report from Relevo, Real Madrid are ready to not sign Harry Kane this summer in order to bring in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe next season.

Carlo Ancelotti and Co. are looking for a new forward to replace the departing Karim Benzema. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner recently brought an end to his 14-year tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Real Madrid's reported target was Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane. The England skipper has scored 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances this season and could make a similar impact with Los Blancos. It was reported that the Spanish outfit were even ready to bid £100 million for his services.

However, Relevo now claim that Florentino Perez is keen on saving money and would rather sign Kylian Mbappe in January, six months before he becomes a free agent next summer.

The PSG icon would also transform Los Blancos but they risk going into the season without a top forward if they choose to snub Harry Kane this summer.

