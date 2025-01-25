Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing 24-year-old Real Madrid star wanted by Liverpool: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have shown their interest in signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who has been courted by Liverpool in recent times. The 24-year-old has shown no inclination that he would prefer a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, but rumors about a potential exit have persisted.

With Madrid signing players like Endrick, Arda Guler, and Kylian Mbappe, questions have been raised about Rodrygo's situation at the club. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti has continued to trust the winger to perform, and he has played 26 games this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists.

It is worth noting, though, that Rodrygo is not recognized as a superstar in the team. In the pecking order, he comes in behind players like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Jude Bellingham. This has seen him come off the bench in seven games this season. Vinicius, for example, has come off the bench just three times.

Trending

Liverpool have been interested in a move for Rodrygo, especially in an event where Mohamed Salah does leave the club this summer. However, according to journalist Abdellah Boulma (via Madrid Universal), PSG have also shown interest and are working towards signing the 24-year-old Brazilian this summer.

However, neither club would be pushing for Rodrygo this January, especially as he remains an important part of Real Madrid's plan to defend their UEFA Champions League crown.

Former striker calls for Real Madrid to sign two Liverpool players for free

Former striker Tony Cascarino has urged Real Madrid to sign two Liverpool players for free in the summer transfer window. Los Blancos are heavily invested in a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has yet to renew his contract at Anfield.

The Spanish giants moved for him earlier in the January transfer window, but the Reds rejected their approach almost immediately. There are currently talks ongoing between Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool, but Real Madrid remain patient on the sidelines.

Now, Cascarino has asked them to sign Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, who is also out of a contract at Anfield this summer.

He said to The Times (via Metro):

"It would make perfect sense for Real Madrid to sign Virgil van Dijk as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool when their contracts expire this summer. Real need a high-class centre back and Van Dijk is one of the top five in the world."

"Carlo Ancelotti likes to work with experienced players and at 33, Van Dijk can play at the highest level for maybe another four years," he added.

Cascarino also noted that the duo would suit Madrid's transfer policy of signing quality players for free. However, Van Dijk is the captain at Anfield, and it seems unlikely that he might want to leave.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback