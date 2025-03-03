Paris Saint-Germain interested in snapping up Real Madrid star in €50m deal next summer: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set their sights on Raul Asencio, according to Real Madrid Confidential. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to add more steel to their backline this summer.

Presnel Kimpembe is already in the final 18 months of his contract and Willian Pacho is generating interest from across the continent. Hence, the Parisians want to rope in a new defender this year and have identified Asencio as an option.

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid in 2017, before progressing steadily through the ranks at La Fabrica. Asencio broke into the first team this season following Eder Militao's ACL injury in November.

Los Blancos were also without David Alaba at that point in the season, so Carlo Ancelotti was forced to put his trust on Asencio. And the 22-year-old didn't disappoint.

Asencio has registered 25 appearances across competitions for the LaLiga champions this season, 16 of which were starts. PSG are pleased with what they have seen so far and are pondering a move at the end of this campaign.

The Spaniard reportedly has a €50 million release clause in his contract, which the Parisians are planning to exercise. There's no shortage of interest in the player, but the Ligue 1 champions are determined to beat the competition in the race. The player's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2026.

Have Real Madrid offered Raul Asencio a new deal?

Raul Asensio

Real Madrid have already offered Raul Asensio a new deal, but it has been turned down, according to Fichajes.net. The LaLiga giants are planning to extend the Spaniard's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu amid the rising interest in his services.

The backline is fast proving to be a problem for Los Blancos, who are without Eder Miltiao for the rest of the season. David Alaba has struggled to stay fit since returning from an ACL injury in January.

The Canadian is also on the wrong side of 30, along with Antonio Rudiger, and both players' contracts expire next summer. As such, Real Madrid are hoping to tie Asensio down to a new contract to add some stability to their back line.

However, their opening offer has been rejected by the player, who is unimpressed by the financial terms of the proposal. Asencio wants a contract which reflects his rising importance to the team.

Los Blancos are reluctant to improve their offer, causing an impasse in talks. Unless a breakthrough is reached, the player could consider his options this summer.

