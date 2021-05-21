Paris Saint-Germain join race to sign Liverpool star this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants the club to sign Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

Wijnaldum is expected to play for Liverpool one last time when the Reds square off against Crystal Palace on the final matchday of the season this Sunday.

The Dutchman has decided not to extend his stay at Anfield and is expected to leave as a free agent this summer.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Wijnaldum, but with Ronald Koeman’s future not yet secure, the midfielder could end up moving elsewhere.

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is on PSG’s list of targets to strengthen their midfield this summer, according to L’Equipe. — RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 (@rumorstransfers) May 20, 2021

As per L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a move for Wijnaldum as Pochettino isn’t happy with the club’s midfield options.

The Parisians have looked a bit lightweight in midfield in Marco Verratti’s absence, so they want Wijnaldum to add more steel to that department.

The race to sign Liverpool’s Wijnaldum this summer

Gini Wijnaldum is still at the peak years of his career, and his departure will be a massive blow for Liverpool. The Reds are expected to add at least one midfielder this summer to replace him.

The race to sign Wijnaldum will be interesting as he will be a free agent and could have several suitors for his signature.

Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Wijnaldum, but it remains to be seen if the club will let Koeman serve the remainder of his contract.

The Blaugrana relinquished their chances of winning the league title following their defeat to Celta Vigo last week, and that has put Koeman’s future in serious jeopardy.

Should they sack Koeman, Wijnaldum might not get his dream move to Camp Nou. PSG, however, will be the big winners.

Pochettino will likely be given funds to sign some players this summer, but Wijnaldum’s availability on a free transfer will be an attractive prospect.

The Dutchman will not command massive wages and would be a versatile option for Pochettino to have in midfield.

Wijnaldum has put in some consistent displays for Liverpool since moving from Newcastle United in 2016 and has a good injury record. He has played in all 37 Premier League games for the Reds so far and will hope to end his stint at the club on a high note on Sunday.