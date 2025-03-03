Paris Saint-Germain launch €45m attack to sign surprise Real Madrid star this summer: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. They are preparing a €45 million bid for the Frenchman.

Real Madrid signed Tchouameni from AS Monaco in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €80 million. He has made 124 appearances for them, scoring three goals and providing six assists. The Frenchman was a key player for the Spanish giants last season.

However, the Frenchman has been underwhelming this season. He has also had to play as a centre-back at times due to the club's injury crisis. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has often preferred Eduardo Camavinga over Tchouameni as his starting defensive midfielder.

These performances have led to speculation about his future at the club. As per Fichajes.net, PSG are interested in signing Tchouameni in the summer. They are preparing a €45 million offer for him along with some bonuses in his contract.

Real Madrid are not looking to get rid of the 25-year-old midfielder just yet. However, a big bid could see them part ways in the summer. Tchouameni's contract expires in 2028 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €80 million.

Carlo Ancelotti delivers verdict on Real Madrid's defeat against Real Betis

Real Madrid lost 2-1 against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin in LaLiga on Saturday, March 2. Brahim Diaz gave them the lead in the 10th minute but Johnny Cardoso equalized in the 34th minute. Isco then converted a penalty in the 54th minute after Jesus Rodriguez was deemed to have been fouled by Antonio Rudiger.

Los Blancos were far from their best despite keeping 59% possession. They made nine attempts with two being on target as compared to Real Betis' three on-target attempts out of 18. In his post-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“We started well, but we were not able to maintain the initial rhythm, both in terms of attitude and commitment. We lost control against a team that played better and deserved to win.”

Ancelotti also asserted that his side need to improve if they are to beat Atletico Madrid, saying:

“If we play like this we won’t win on Tuesday, that’s pretty clear. Hopefully, this will wake us up. It seemed like we were organized and compact in recent times and we weren’t able to do it.”

Real Madrid will host their city rivals in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday, March 4.

