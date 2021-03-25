Paris Saint-Germain lining up move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah - Reports

According to renowned transfer news journalist Duncan Castles, Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a potential move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

PSG are set for a squad overhaul in the summer, with newly appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino looking to tweak his squad to soothe his tactical style.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been at the center of one of the biggest transfer sagas in recent years as they are heavily linked with a summer swoop for Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Reports claim PSG are looking to snap up the six-time Balon d’Or as a replacement for the potentially departing Kylian Mbappe.

Mohamed Salah is confident #LFC's season is going to get better after a disastrous run between January and March derailed their Premier League title defence. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 22, 2021

However, a move for Messi now looks uncertain after reports claim he is likely to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

Paris Saint-Germain will now have to identify an alternative, and Duncan Castles has revealed they are now looking at a move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said:

“There is also an interest from Qatar, the nation state that owns PSG, in Mohamed Salah, for very obvious reasons.

He’s the most popular player in the Arabic world, maybe the most popular sportsman.

Advertisement

“You have to include them as contenders for Salah’s signature, especially in a market where there are only two clubs who have proper resources to throw at transfers, Man City and PSG,” Castles said.

“We are talking about a situation where Liverpool know and have been planning for the exit of Salah or Mane when the right numbers came in.”

“He should not be excluded as an option for PSG now that it looks like Messi isn’t going to happen and they have this Mbappe problem to solve.”

Paris Saint-Germain target Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Fulham - Premier League

Over the years, Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has proven he can perform on the biggest stage in world football. The Egyptian has played a major role for Liverpool since completing his move from Italian outfit AS Roma.

His undying eye for goal and sheer class in attack inspired Liverpool to both the Champions League and their first Premier League title in three decades.

Advertisement

Playing alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, they have formed one of the deadliest attacking trios across Europe.

Salah has drawn interest from the top-two clubs in La Liga, with Real Madrid and Barcelona credited with an interest in the Liverpool winger.

Mohamed Salah is among the 28 players called up by Egypt coach Hossam El-Badry ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya on the 25th March. #awlfc [goal] pic.twitter.com/xm9gG935PF — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 18, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest club to be linked with the Liverpool superstar as they prepare for life without Kylian Mbappe.

Centre-forward Mauro Icardi has not lived up to expectations in the French league, so links with Salah are no surprise, as he can comfortably operate in the striker's position as we have seen at Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain are one of the most financially buoyant clubs in Europe, so convincing Liverpool to release their star man should not cause a sweat.

It now boils down to whether Salah is interested in moving away from Liverpool this summer, and whether he fancies a move to the French champions.