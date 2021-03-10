Lionel Messi is now likely to remain at Barcelona: Graham Hunter

According to Spanish football expert Graham Hunter, Lionel Messi is likely to put pen to paper on a new contract and extend his stay at Barcelona. Messi's contract at Barcelona will expire at the end of the season and his future has been a topic of speculation over the last year.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have been heavily linked with a sensational swoop for the Barcelona captain. However, reports emerging from Spain claim he is now likely to extend his stay with the Catalan outfit. Barcelona, though, will still have to offer the right financial terms to keep the club captain.

On this day in 2007, Lionel Messi, only 19 years old, scores his first ever hattrick for Barcelona vs. Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/wQpoOXjzLy — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 10, 2021

In an interview with talkSPORT, Graham Hunter claims the chances Messi remains at Barcelona are now significantly higher compared to last summer where the chances were 'nil'.

“The chances were nil last summer. They were about 25 percent in the autumn and I think they’ve increased to about 60 or 65 percent. So I think he’ll stay. They still have to offer him the money, we’re back to money again. They have to say, ‘Here’s what we value you staying.' And if they get that right, then maybe he stays," said Graham Hunter.

Hunter then added that Messi is “happier” at Barcelona considering their performance in the league and the crop of players around him.

“Messi is happier than he was last August. He's playing well, he’s the La Liga’s top scorer,” Hunter continued. “He’s still exceptional. I won’t go through the team one-by-one."

"But Pedri is looking like he’ll be on the scale of [Andres] Iniesta and Xavi. He is an extraordinary footballer, beautiful to watch. They’ve got Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong performing. Antoine Griezmann is performing, that’s very good," Hunter added.

Barcelona presidency result could play a huge role in Lionel Messi’s decision

FC Barcelona New President Election

Reports suggest that a factor that could play a huge role in persuading Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona is the result of the presidential election. Joan Laporta returned for his second stint as Barcelona president after a comfortable win in Sunday's election.

The 58-year-old won over 50% of the vote, beating rivals Victor Font and Toni Freixa, who finished second and third, respectively.

In Laporta’s first stint as club president, Barcelona rose to the summit of world football, winning 12 trophies between 2003 and 2010. This included the famous treble under current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

❗Joan Laporta: "Messi congratulated me. I believe he wants to stay." pic.twitter.com/eT78dFoelE — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 9, 2021

Following the declaration of the election result, Laporta was asked if he would have a sit down with Lionel Messi’s representatives over a contract extension.

The newly appointed Barcelona president, as per Goal, replied:

“Why tomorrow? I can speak tonight, the night is long."

While Laporta takes over a Barcelona side that has struggled for success in recent times, Hunter believes the 58-tear old has inherited a healthier squad.

“He’s inherited a coach he knows well [Ronald Koeman]. People thought he was going to cause problems in the dressing room, but he hasn’t. He’s put a lot of things right. There’s a chance of a trophy," said Hunter.

“He’s inheriting a difficult situation, particularly financially. But it feels like spring, not just in calendar terms, but in terms of Barcelona, compared to the beginning of the season when it was definitely a heavy Moscow winter," Hunter added.

Barcelona will travel to the Parc des Princes tonight, hoping to overturn a first-leg 4-1 defeat in their Champions League Round-of-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain.