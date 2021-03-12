Paris Saint-Germain monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Juventus ahead of a potential summer move - Reports

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window.

The French news outlet reports that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to cover the potential exit of Kylian Mbappe by making a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid since his breakout season with Monaco. He completed a €180m move to Ligue 1 champions PSG back in 2017. However, Mbappe's future at the club hangs in the balance amid growing interest from the Galacticos.

PSG loosely in touch over Cristiano Ronaldo's situation - would only consider a move in the event that Kylian Mbappé leaves this summer, Al-Khelaifi & Jorge Mendes send each other video messages, according to Le Parisien. https://t.co/4gCsNP7bt4 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 11, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain are now looking at the possibility of snapping up Cristiano Ronaldo should Mbappe exit the Parc de Princes this summer. The World Cup winner is yet to commit his future to PSG, with his contract set to expire in 12 months.

Doubts are also being cast over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future with Juventus after they suffered another exit from the Champions League at the hands of FC Porto on Wednesday.

The Turin club are reportedly planning a squad overhaul in the summer, and with Ronaldo’s expiring in less than a year, Juventus could look to cash in on the Portuguese star. They will also be able to reduce their wage bill as they will no longer have to pay Ronaldo's annual salary of €31m.

Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with a move for Lionel Messi in the last year. However, they have now set their sights on his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Should Mbappe seeks a summer exit from the French capital, PSG have identified Cristiano Ronaldo as a like-for-like replacement.

Reports claim PSG President Al-Khelaifi has been in touch with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and a potential move is now on the cards.

PSG director Leonardo to ‘Top of the foot’: “Leo Messi? We’re focused on this season... we are monitoring the market, but we have not started anything about the future, apart from the renewal of our players. Cristiano Ronaldo? Same answer”. 🇫🇷 @Tanziloic #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2021

Despite being 36 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven he is still one of the finest forwards in world football. He currently leads the Serie A scoring charts with 20 goals from 22 matches, with three assists to his name.