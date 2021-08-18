Paris Saint-Germain put 5 players up for sale following Lionel Messi's transfer - Reports

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona this summer. He will earn a massive €35 million net per annum in the French capital, which adds more burden on an already bloated wage bill at the Parc des Princes.

According to reports, the Parisians are looking to lower their wage commitments by selling up to five stars before the transfer window shuts on August 31. The likes of Julian Draxler, Pablo Sarabia, Rafinha, Layvin Kurzawa, and Thilo Kehrer have been put on the market.

Apart from signing Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain have also added a number of high earners to their squad this summer. The likes of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi have switched to the French capital over the last few weeks.

The aforementioned quintet was all placed on mouth-watering wages and was added to the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Marco Verratti, who are also on lucrative contracts. It thus becomes easy to see why the Parisians have become desperate to lighten their wage bill.

Meanwhile, considering the number of decent transfers Paris Saint-Germain have completed so far this summer, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say they've come out as the winners of the transfer window. The capture of Lionel Messi alone is enough to send a strong message to rival clubs. The Ligue 1 giants are in for serious business this season and that is bad news for Europe's elite.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer

When will Lionel Messi play for Paris Saint-Germain?

Lionel Messi is yet to represent Paris Saint-Germain following his switch to the French capital this summer. The attacker wasn't included in the squad for the club's first league game of the season against Strasbourg last weekend. According to reports, Messi will make his debut appearance for the Parisians when they face Reims on August 29.

While the Argentine continues to prepare for his first match in France, Mauricio Pochettino's men have already kicked off the season on an impressive note. They defeated Strasbourg 4-2 on Saturday to earn a perfect start to their Ligue 1 campaign.

