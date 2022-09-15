Pedri left angered by 2 Barcelona players during defeat to Bayern Munich: Reports 

Barcelona midfielder Pedri was left angered by two of his teammates during their 2-0 loss against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night (September 13).

According to reports from Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Spanish international was furious with Raphinha and Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona's poor record against Bayern Munich continued as the Catalan giants were beaten 2-0 at the Allianz Arena. The Blaugrana were the better team for most parts of the game but could not capitalize on their dominance.

Bayern Munich scored two second-half goals in quick succession to secure all three points against Xavi Hernandez's side. Pedri was one of the best players on the pitch. However, his impressive display in midfield was not enough to help Barca win the game.

According to El Nacional, the Spaniard was not happy with his teammates due to their lack of composure on the ball. The young midfielder reportedly felt that his teammates were rushing too much, which led to multiple errors.

The report also claims that Pedri was particularly furious with the duo of Raphinha and Ronald Araujo, demanding more composure from both. Pedri has emerged as a leader in the dressing room despite his age and has become Xavi's lieutenant on the pitch.

The future looks bright for Barcelona with quality young players like Pedri in their ranks

Pedri is only 19 years of age and has already become a key player for both Barcelona and Spain. The young midfielder has already made 81 appearances in a Barca shirt while also being capped 12 times for his country.

If not for his injury struggles last season, which saw Pedri miss a total of 33 games, the midfielder would have already made more than 100 appearances for the Catalan giants.

With quality young players like Pedri, Gavi, and Ansu Fati in the team, the future looks bright for the Spanish giants.

Xavi Hernandez's side have looked a lot stronger this season. After some tough times for the club, things look a lot more promising for the Blaugrana despite Tuesday's result.

