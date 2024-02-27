Pep Guardiola has privately admitted only one Manchester United player is good enough to play regularly for Manchester City - Reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly admitted that Marcus Rashford is the only Manchester United player good enough to play for his side. As reported by Transfer News Live, the Cityzens boss is a huge admirer of the Red Devils' star and reckons that he would get into his treble-winning side.

Marcus Rashford came through the youth ranks of Manchester United and has established himself as a key player for his boyhood club. The forward has also been capped 59 times for England, scoring 17 times for the Three Lions.

While Rashford has been an important player for the Red Devils, there have been questions regarding his consistency. The 26-year-old has never managed to showcase his talent on a weekly basis over the years.

Last season was a career-best for Rashford as he scored 30 goals and produced 11 assists in 56 appearances across competitions. However, he has been pretty average for Manchester United this campaign, finding the back of the net just five times while providing six assists in 31 games.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have arguably the best team in the world right now and won the treble last year. They have no shortage of talent in the attacking third but Rashford could still be a valuable asset for them had he been on the other side of Manchester.

Ian Wright hails Manchester United target and tips him for success

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has heaped praise on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has emerged as a target for Manchester United. Branthwaite has been one of the standout players for the Toffees this season as Everton are coming up with a brave fight to secure their Premier League status.

The 21-year-old has featured in 29 games across competitions helping Everton keep seven clean sheets in 23 Premier League appearances this campaign while also scoring two goals.

Wright has lavished praise on the young English defender, labeling him as a 'monster'. The Arsenal icon said, as quoted by HITC:

“I would like to give flowers to Jarrad Branthwaite. I believe now he will be in the next England squad. He has got everything. You watch how he plays, left-sided as well, he plays out well. Very brave. And then when you listen to his interview he sounds like somebody who is like yeah, I’m there, I’m here."

Wright added:

“He should be called up. And not only that, he should be played. Let’s have a look at him. I’m telling you we have a monster on our hands at left-sided centre-half. A monster.”

Branthwaite's exploits have resulted in him being linked with bigger clubs in recent times, including Manchester United. The defender's contract at Goodison Park expires in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €25 million.