Pep Guardiola ready to let Manchester City star leave if they sign Josko Gvardiol - Reports

Reports indicate that Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte could be on his way out of the club if they manage to secure the signing of RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol.

The Spanish defender has been linked with an exit from the Etihad Stadium as he has fallen in the pecking order. After playing 33 Premier League games in the 2021/22 season, he played just 12 league games last season.

However, despite Gvardiol being Pep Guardiola's primary target this summer, Manchester City seems hesitant to meet Leipzig's £85 million asking price for the 21-year-old center-back. The clock is ticking, as the German club has set a fortnight deadline for the Blues to agree on a deal.

Nevertheless, according to BBC (via Manchester Evening News), if City manage to secure Gvardiol's transfer, the 29-year-old Laporte will reportedly be informed that he can leave. Despite the uncertainties surrounding his future, Laporte remains actively involved in Guardiola's pre-season plans. In a recent friendly match against Bayern Munich in Tokyo, he even scored the winning goal.

Laporte's potential departure and Gvardiol's arrival could bring significant changes to Manchester City's defensive lineup. The 29-year-old, who has been with the Cityzens since the summer of 2018 could make way for his 21-year-old counterpart. There is also a chance that Laporte remains at the club, but may have to accept an even lower role next season.

Riyad Mahrez joins Al-Ahli in multi-million transfer from Manchester City

In a significant move, Riyad Mahrez has completed his transfer from Manchester City to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League. The 32-year-old Algerian winger had two years left on his City contract but decided to make the switch to Saudi Arabia. The deal is reported (via BBC) to be worth up to £30 million, making him the latest high-profile addition to the SPL's ranks.

Manchester City initially acquired Mahrez for a hefty £60 million fee back in 2018. During his five seasons with the club, he made a substantial impact, scoring 78 goals across 236 games. Mahrez's contributions were vital in City's success, leading them to clinch an impressive 10 major honors.

Despite his crucial role in the team's achievements, Mahrez found himself as an unused substitute in both the FA Cup and Champions League finals. This may have played a part in his decision to seek new opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ahli's acquisition of Mahrez adds to the growing trend of high-profile players heading to the SPL. The league has recently attracted names like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Ruben Neves, all following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal legend notably made a headline-grabbing move back in January.