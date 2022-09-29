Pep Guardiola suffers potential injury blow as Manchester City star picks up injury ahead of Premier League clash against Manchester United - Reports 

Manchester City have suffered an injury blow with defender John Stones picking up a knock ahead of their clash with cross-city rivals Manchester United on October 2.

Stones was on international duty with England when he pulled up with a hamstring injury during the Three Lions' 3-3 thriller with Germany on September 26.

The centre-back was substituted for Manchester City teammate Kyle Walker with fears creeping in at the Etihad Stadium over the extent of the injury.

ESPN (via SportBible) reports that Stones is to be assessed by the club's medical staff and will undergo a scan to understand the nature of the issue.

A decision over Stones' availability for the Manchester derby will be made shortly, and Pep Guardiola will likely give fans the information in his pre-match presser.

Stones has been a regular for Guardiola's side this season, making seven appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

In the Englishman's potential absence, City will have Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji and Aymeric Laporte to call on.

The Cityzens currently sit second in the Premier League, just a point behind league leaders Arsenal. Guardiola's men have shipped just six goals in seven league fixtures.

City come up against a Manchester United side who have been revitalized under Erik ten Hag, winning four league games on the trot.

The Red Devils sit fifth in the table, having lost the first two of their six league fixtures.

Manchester United boosted by return of Marcus Rashford as Manchester City suffer potential Stones blow

Rashford is set to return for the Red Devils

Stones will likely have come up against Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this Sunday if he is available and selected by Guardiola.

The English forward has missed the Red Devils' last two fixtures with a hamstring problem but has is expected to return for the Manchester derby.

Rashford has impressed under Ten Hag at the start of the season with three goals in six fixtures.

Manchester City will be wary of the threat the striker poses as he has managed five goals in 15 appearances against the reigning Premier League champions throughout his career.

Guardiola's men beat United twice last season, thrashing their cross-city rivals 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium after beating them 2-0 at Old Trafford.

The Cityzens will be favorites to secure yet another victory this weekend given the run of form they have been on.

