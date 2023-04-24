Pep Guardiola vetoed Manchester City star's move to Barcelona in the January transfer window - Reports

Joao Cancelo's possible move to Barcelona remains a topic of discussion, especially after the Catalan club's failed attempt to secure the Manchester City right-back in January. There were roadblocks that stalled the transfer, including Pep Guardiola, who reportedly vetoed the move.

Diario SPORT has provided insight into Barcelona's January efforts to land Cancelo (via Barca Universal). While their financial woes did play a part in the unsuccessful deal, it is claimed that an agreement was reached with Manchester City for the Portugal international.

However, Guardiola's veto put the brakes on the transfer, marking the second time the manager has thwarted a potential move between the two clubs. A similar scenario unfolded in early 2022 when Raheem Sterling's potential switch to Camp Nou was halted by Guardiola, leading Sterling to sign with Chelsea instead.

Cancelo's journey took a detour when he joined Bayern Munich on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. Unfortunately, the Portuguese star's time in Bavaria has been less than ideal as he found himself struggling to secure a spot in the team. This has fueled speculation of a summer move to Barcelona, with City seemingly uninterested in keeping the right-back.

While Real Madrid have emerged as a potential destination for Cancelo, Barca remain undeterred in their pursuit. However, the Catalan club are yet to make a firm decision on acquiring a new right-back. Their focus lies on addressing immediate priorities, such as securing the signing of Lionel Messi, before turning their attention to the ongoing saga of Cancelo's future.

Carlo Ancelotti discusses potential Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

The possibility of Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona has been dominating Spanish football headlines of late, as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain approaches its end. The potential move has stirred excitement among the Barca faithful, who have longed for their beloved superstar to make a comeback since his departure in 2021.

The prospect of Messi returning to La Liga has captured the attention of not only Barca supporters but also the wider football community. Ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Girona, Los Blancos' manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked to weigh in on the subject, and he responded (via Football Espana):

“Messi can do whatever he wants, and so can Barcelona. It’s not an issue for me. I like Messi as a player.”

As the summer transfer window nears, anticipation grows over whether Messi will indeed reunite with his former club or choose a different path.

