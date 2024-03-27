Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to sign PL star valued at £85m - Reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keen to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports.

The Magpies signed Guimaraes in the 2022 January transfer window for a reported fee of £40 million. He quickly impressed with his playing style at St James' Park, contributing five goals in 17 league appearances in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Brazil international played a crucial role in Newcastle United's extremely successful campaign last season, helping them achieve Champions League qualification and a spot in the Carabao Cup final, which they lost to Manchester United.

While Guimaraes' contract only expires in 2028, the midfielder's future at Newcastle beyond this season has come into question. He admitted at a press conference ahead of Brazil's 1-0 win over England on March 24 (via the Daily Mail):

"I signed for the club and am happy for the club, we never know what is going to happen but for my part, I am happy in the club."

"This season we have been struggling because of injuries and suspensions, I've never been at a club with these types of injuries. Some injuries have been very strange. This season has been tough for us. To be honest, I am a little bit disappointed I knew this would happen."

As per Fichajes, Manchester City have been keeping tabs on Guimaraes and could look to move for the Brazilian midfielder in the summer transfer window (via Caught Offside). Guardiola is understood to be obsessed with the player but the report claims that Manchester City would have to shell out £85 million to secure his services.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City star Bacary Sagna makes prediction ahead of title showdown

Bacary Sagna has made an interesting prediction for Manchester City's upcoming Premier League fixture against Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday (March 31).

The Gunners currently top the league standings, ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference, while City are sat a point behind in third. All three sides have been in excellent form this term but Mikel Arteta's men have been quite dominant recently.

Arsenal have scored 33 goals in their last eight Premier League fixtures, winning every league encounter in 2024. While Manchester City are yet to lose this calendar year, they dropped points in draws against Liverpool and 11th-placed Chelsea.

When asked for his prediction for this weekend's crunch league fixture, Sagna said (via Metro):

"I can see Manchester City and Arsenal drawing at the Etihad. At home, Man City can be exposed because they attack so much and leave themselves open to the counterattack and we know how fast Arsenal’s players are."

"It’s a strength to attack so much because they can put any team under pressure, but Arsenal can also put pressure on teams, so I think it will be a draw."