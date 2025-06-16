Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to sign Real Madrid superstar, club ready to send Jack Grealish to LaLiga giants in swap deal: Reports

According to a report by Defense Central (via TEAMtalk), Manchester City are looking to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo in a swap deal that would see Jack Grealish go the other way. The Englishman has fallen out of favor at the Etihad and was recently omitted from the team named to participate in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

Jack Grealish, 29, joined City in the summer of 2021 from boyhood club Aston Villa for a reported €117.5 million. The Englishman has scored 17 goals and provided 23 assists in 157 appearances to help the Manchester-based side to three EPL titles, a UEFA Champions League, an FA Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup.

Rodrygo, 24, joined Los Blancos from his boyhood club Santos for a reported €45 million in the summer of 2019. He has represented the Madrid-based giants 267 times, scoring 68 and providing 50 assists.

The forward helped Los Merengues win three LaLigas, three Spanish Super Cups, two UEFA Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, a Copa del Rey, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

While a straight swap is unlikely to happen for both players, Manchester City will hope the inclusion of Grealish in the deal can drive down Real Madrid’s asking price for Rodrygo.

Manchester City star refuses to rule out Real Madrid move

Manchester City star Rodri has not ruled out a move to Real Madrid at some point in his career. The Spaniard is one of the finest midfielders on the planet and became only the second Spaniard to win the Ballon d’Or after he claimed the award in 2024.

In a recent media appearance on Cadena Ser’s El Larguero show, the Euro 2024 winner said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"When Madrid, the best club in history, the most successful, call you, it is an honour and you always have to pay attention,"

Rodri joined Manchester City from Real Madrid’s cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a reported €70 million. The midfielder has played 261 times for the Sky Blues, scoring 26 times and providing 31 assists. He helped them win four EPLs, two League Cups, a UEFA Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup, and an FA Cup.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is currently recovering from a long-term injury he picked up last season. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More