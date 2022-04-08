Pini Zahavi attempts to turn Lewandowski against Bayern Munich amid interest from Barcelona: Reports

Reports have claimed that Pini Zahavi could turn Robert Lewandowski against Bayern Munich as Barcelona have shown serious interest in signing the Polish marksman. Christian Falk shared this finding in an interview with 90min.de.

Falk explained that Zahavi pitted David Alaba against the Bavarians, eventually pushing the star to Real Madrid. According to Falk, the agent has taken a similar approach in regards to Lewandowski:

"Zahavi is now playing the same game with Lewandowski, whom he is driving a bit crazy because he told him early on that they wanted Haaland."

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Erling Haaland, and Pini Zahavi could use that to convince Lewandowski that the Bavarians no longer value him. According to Falk, Lewandowski could ask Bayern to release him this summer, which opens the door for Barcelona to snatch the star:

"Bayern are now taking this very, very seriously. Interest in Barcelona makes them a bit nervous because they know that Laporta and Zahavi are friends."

GOAL @goal Robert Lewandowski has told Barcelona that he wants to join the club, according to Sport Robert Lewandowski has told Barcelona that he wants to join the club, according to Sport 🇪🇸 https://t.co/a3SpAZWXBg

However, Bayern Munich may choose to sell the star rather than release him, as Lewandowski still has over a year on his contract at the Allianz Arena. According to Falk, Barca's hands are tied financially, which could make it hard for them to get the Polish goalscorer.

"Bayern are on the trigger because they can still determine Lewandowski's market price. You could already see with Salah that FC Barcelona's hands are a little bit tied when it comes to haggling."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @alexpintanel Lewandowski would be open to playing for Barça. It is a real possibility. Lewandowski would be open to playing for Barça. It is a real possibility.— @alexpintanel https://t.co/Fip7XURhlD

Falk also noted that PSG could swoop in and steal Lewandowski from under Barca's nose:

"Zahavi also has very good connections to Paris and keeps calling there."

With rumors of the star striker's exit from the Bavarians gathering more momentum, it is left to see what steps Robert Lewandowski will take in the coming weeks.

Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui rejects Barcelona for Bayern Munich: Reports

AFC Ajax v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Earlier last month, reports stated that the Blaugrana had made another potential summer signing, having convinced Noussair Mazraoui to join the club. However, new reports have emerged that the star has rejected a career at Camp Nou for the Allianz Arena.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the youngster rejected contract offers from Roma and Barca, opting to join Die Roten instead. Barcelona have other defensive options to focus on, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger both on their radar.

No official statements have been made by Bayern Munich or Mazraoui's representatives, and the star could well change his mind tomorrow.

Edited by Diptanil Roy