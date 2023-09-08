PL club closing in on new deal for player previously linked with move to Barcelona - Reports

Premier League outfit Newcastle United are closing in on an extension agreement with Barcelona target Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian midfielder is valued very highly by the club, and Fabrizio Romano reports a new deal is close.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Olympique Lyonnais as one of the first signings of the new ownership back in January 2022. The 25-year-old was signed for €42 million and has been one of the Magpies' most important players since for the club.

Barcelona were reportedly interested in signing the midfielder this summer but were driven back by his price tag. The Spanish champions were operating on a tight budget and were aware that Guimaraes could potentially cost them north of €100 million. The Blaugrana opted to sign Oriol Romeu instead from Girona for around €10 million.

Newcastle have made the move to tie down their prized asset with a new contract, despite his present one running for another three years. They have made a breakthrough in negotiations for the midfielder, and an agreement is close.

Guimaraes has featured regularly for the Magpies since joining, and played 32 league matches last season. He contributed four goals and five assists to help Newcastle qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

How has Barcelona target Bruno Guimaraes' current club Newcastle United fared this season?

Newcastle have struggled at the start of the 2023-24 season with Guimaraes at the heart of their midfield. The Magpies have lost three of their four league matches to start the season and are in the bottom half of the league.

Guimaraes has started all four league games for Newcastle, featuring for a total of 355 minutes. His impact has been reduced in a deeper role, with new signing Sandro Tonali given the license to play further forward.

Guimaraes may yet end up facing Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this season if his side makes it out of their group. They have been drawn against AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and PSG in their group.