English Premier League club Newcastle United could sell Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke told Football Insider's Inside Track Podcast.

Guimaraes was crucial in Newcastle United's fourth place finish in the Premier League last season, helping them qualify for the Champions League in this campaign, after 20 years. He played 40 games last season, registering four goals and five assists.

Guimaraes has once again played an important role in Eddie Howe's squad this season. He has featured in 30 games across all competitions, scoring one and assisting four more from defensive midfield.

Guimaraes reportedly has a £100 million release clause added into his contract, post the extension he signed in October 2023. O'Rourke insisted that rumours about the midfielder's future away from St. James' Park "isn't going away" any time soon.

Newcastle are allegedly facing financial fair play (FFP) implications, and might be forced to sell some of their top talents. Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid have already been interested in the services of Guimaraes. Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson might also be on their way out according to club, CEO Darren Eales.

Guimaraes has previously stated his childhood dream to play for Barcelona, and Newcastle are reportedly open to negotiating a lower fee with the Catalans just to honour their star player's choices.

Real Madrid top revenue ranking, Barcelona biggest jumpers in top 20

Real Madrid have been named as the club with the biggest financial turnover last season. Meanwhile, Barcelona were the highest jumpers inside the top 20, according to Deloitte's Football Money League.

President Florentino Perez has overseen €831.4 million of revenue for Real Madrid last season, pipping Manchester City to the top by €5.5 million. This is the first time that Real Madrid have topped the list since 2018, as they saw an increase of €118 million in income this season.

Barcelona also moved up in the tables, jumping from seventh to fourth, demonstrating a 61% increase in match revenue and 45% increase in commercial revenue. They sit at €800.1 million, just about €31 million shy of Los Blancos.