PL club plotting move to sign Arsenal duo in the summer transfer window - Reports

It appears that Arsenal could attempt to part ways with several players during the summer transfer period in order to deal with financial fair play issues. According to Football Transfers (via TBR Football), two players who could be let go are Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson.

Both players are expected to be on the transfer list this summer. TBR Football reports that Crystal Palace has shown interest in signing both Arsenal players, even though their mission will not be easy. The Gunners are expected to have an asking price of £30 million for each player. They are optimistic they will earn £60 million, which will help the club with its financial issues.

Eddie Nketiah has appeared in 37 games across all competitions this season, starting just 13 of them, with six goals and three assists. For his part, Reiss Nelson has appeared in just 24 games across all competitions, starting just five of them and has scored just once.

Eddie Nketiah addresses coming off the bench for Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has helped Arsenal stay on track for the English Premier League title, its first major domestic trophy in two decades. Still, he doesn't like the fact that he is coming off the bench for the Gunners this season.

Nketiah has started only 10 games in the Premier League and recently said that he wanted to be a starter more regularly.

"I think I’ve hit some really good highs. When I was playing regularly, I was really happy with my performances. Going to two England camps, making my debut, getting my first Premier League hat-trick and Champions League goal, I’ve achieved quite a few landmarks which I’ve set out," he recently told the official website of the club.

"Of course, in the second half of the season, I haven’t started as many games as I’d like. But these things happen and the team has been doing well, so I’ve had to play a different role. Still, it’s a season to still be proud of and I’m only going to get better," he added.

With just three games left to play, it is not likely Nketiah will become a starter again. But coach Mikel Arteta views him as a key player of the rotation even coming off the bench.

Arsenal are currently on top of the league table with 80 points, with Manchester City just a point behind with one game in hand.