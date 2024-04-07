Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips in the summer.

Phillips has had a tough time at City since his move from Leeds United in 2022 for a reported fee of £50 million. He has made just 31 appearances across competitions for them, most of them coming as a substitute. He is unlikely to feature again for the Cityzens.

As per Football Transfers, Fulham are interested in signing Phillips in the summer. Midfielder Joao Palhinha's future at Craven Cottage is under speculation. He was also linked with a move to Bayern Munich last summer but the deal fell through. Hence, the Cottagers might look to replace him if he leaves.

Phillips is currently on loan at West Ham United, joining them from Manchester City in January. However, the move hasn't gone as per plan as he's given up two penalties in just nine appearances for the Hammers. They are, hence, unwilling to sign him permanently.

As per the aforementioned report, Leeds United are also interested in bringing Phillips back to the club but it is dependent on their potential promotion. The Whites are currently third in the EFL Championship, two points behind leaders Leicester City, who have a game in hand.

Phillips, meanwhile, came through Leeds' academy and made 234 senior appearances for them before joining Manchester City.

Manchester City beat Crystal Palace to stay in Premier League title hunt

The Cityzens haven't been at their best this season but are still in the hunt to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title. They beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at Selhurst Park on Saturday, April 6.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta gave the hosts a surprising lead in the fourth minute but Kevin De Bruyne restored parity nine minutes later. Rico Lewis (47') and Erling Haaland (66') made it 3-1 before De Bruyne scored his 100th goal for Manchester City in the 70th minute. Odsonne Edouard got another back for Palace in the 86th minute to complete the scoring.

City remained third in the league standings, a point behind leaders Arsenal and level with Liverpool but behind on goal difference. The Reds, though, can move to the top of the table if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have a huge challenge up next. They will face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League first leg on Tuesday, April 9.

