PL club reach agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Manchester United and Chelsea target Mathys Tel: Reports

Manchester United and Chelsea's pursuit of Mathys Tel is all set to come to an abrupt end. According to L'Equipe, Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich regarding a move for the French forward.

The north London outfit have apparently submitted a €60 million offer for Tel, which has been accepted by the Bavarians. The final decision, however, rests on the 19-year-old, who is considering the option.

Tel has been a peripheral figure under Vincent Kompany this season, registering 14 appearances across competitions, only four of which have been starts. Despite his struggles at the Allianz Arena, the player's stock remains high.

Manchester United and Chelsea have both been linked with the Frenchman this week. The Red Devils have failed to impress in the final third of late and are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

Marcus Rashford is expected to leave Old Trafford this month, while speculation remains ripe regarding Alejandro Garnacho's future as well. Manchester United could turn to Tel to address the situation.

Meanwhile, the Blues also want to add more bite to their attack this month, with Nicolas Jackson struggling for form. Chelsea have invested in younger talents of late and Tel fits in quite well in their transfer strategy.

However, both clubs could be in for a disappointment, with Spurs taking the lead in the race at the moment. The Frenchman's suitors will have to submit an offer quickly or they lose out on the player.

Will Manchester United sell Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea this month?

Chelsea have stepped up their efforts to secure Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho this month, according to L'Equipe. The Argentinean's future at Old Trafford is up in the air at the moment amid reports that the Red Devils are willing to let him go.

Garnacho has been in and out of the starting XI under Ruben Amorim although he has started the last two games in a row. The 20-year-old has registered just one goal and one assist from 16 appearances under the Portuguese head coach.

Chelsea are apparently keeping a close eye on developments at Old Trafford as they look to upgrade their attack. Manchester United reportedly want €95 million to part ways with the Argentinean, who is under contract until 2028.

However, the Blues have no desire to match that asking price. Instead, they are planning a swap deal involving Christopher Nkunku, which the Red Devils are open to.

