PL club reach agreement to sign Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips on loan - Reports

West Ham United have reportedly agreed to a deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, according to Goal.com. The English midfielder is moving on loan for the rest of the season, with the two clubs still discussing the option to buy.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has claimed that Juventus are also interested in Phillips but are yet to reach an agreement. He added that the Hammers have agreed terms with the midfielder, and will be covering his full salary.

Phillips is expected to have his medical with the London side on Thursday. The midfielder has not been able to break into the Manchester City starting XI and has been reduced to a bench role.

Manchester City paid £45 million to sign Phillips from Leeds United in 2022. The midfielder signed a six-year deal but has managed to make just 31 appearances in his two seasons at the club.

Crystal Palace had confirmed interest in Manchester City star

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson confirmed his interest in signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City. He stated that the club would be keen on getting the midfielder if they are able to afford the fee and wages.

He was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

"I would like to think that if Kalvin Phillips is available and a possibility for the club - once again, there will be financial restrictions, who knows whether the club feels they will be able to afford that - if you're talking about the level of player, I don't feel there will be many managers who would not say: 'Yeah, we will be really happy to have him come to the club.' As far as I'm concerned, it's a name that's out there. All we know, like most other clubs, is that there is a possibility that Man City will either sell him or loan him."

He added:

"If they are purely going to sell him, then I don't think we will be in the market. If they're going to loan him, I would like to think that we could possibly put our hand up and push ourselves forward. What we could then of course offer is the chance to play regular football in the Premier League in the build-up to what will be a very important summer for England and for him. We might not be the only club in that position, so at the end of the day, a lot will have to happen before we find out where Kalvin Phillips is going to end up if he's going to go anywhere."

talkSPORT added that Tottenham and Newcastle United were also interested in the Manchester City midfielder.