PL club ready to make move for player wanted by Manchester United - Reports

Newcastle United have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve. Juventus are keen on keeping hold of the 29-year-old, who signed a one-year extension with the club at the beginning of the season. He is set to become a free agent in the summer yet again and thus has garnered interest.

Rabiot could be a key addition to a Manchester United squad whose midfield have struggled this season. The likes of Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat have struggled to play well consistently. Moreover, with injury issues to Mason Mount, adding the Frenchman alongside academy stalwart Kobbie Mainoo could prove to be useful.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are looking to make cheap additions to a squad who are close to breaking FFP restrictions. Further, the Evening Standard reported that Magpies star Bruno Guimaraes is a transfer target for Arsenal, who are willing to offer £80 million. Should the Brazilian leave Tyneside, Rabiot could be a solid replacement.

Rabiot has made 35 appearances across competitions this season, registering five goals and three assists.

Roy Keane hoping Manchester United back Erik ten Hag after FA Cup win

ten Hag orchestrated a stunning FA Cup win.

Pundit Roy Keane said that he wanted Manchester United to support Erik ten Hag after the side won the FA Cup final against Manchester City. This comes after reports that the Red Devils' management were looking at alternatives to the Dutchman.

Keane said (via Sky Sports):

"We don't know if a decision has been made, we know the pressure the manager is under and the questions before the game. It's always difficult when you are preparing for a cup final. In football you have to enjoy these moments, the staff, the players, the supporters. And then cross the bridge when it comes to it.

"The manager has done his job today. Beating Man City in an FA Cup final is an extra bonus. Fingers crossed they support the manager."

Reports before the match on Sunday (May 19) claimed that ten Hag would be fired irrespective of the result. The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, and Mauricio Pochettino have been mentioned as candidates to take over at Old Trafford.

However, Erik ten Hag had a statement win over their cross-town rivals to silence his critics. Two first-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho (30') and Kobbie Mainoo (39') led the Dutchman to his second trophy with the team. They won the Carabao Cup last season.