PL giants ready to rival Real Madrid's potential move for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies.

Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle) reports that City are prepared to pay €70 million to sign Davies. Madrid have been in pole position to sign the Canadian star but now face competition from Pep Guardiola's Cityzens.

Davies, 23, has just a year left on his contract with Bayern, and talks over an extension have not progressed. He's been in fine form this season, posting three assists in 25 games across competitions.

Real Madrid have long been touted with a move for Davies as Carlo Ancelotti looks to bolster his defense. Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia have been vying for the left-back starting berth this season.

However, Manchester City's interest may come as a huge problem for the La Liga giants given they are considering such an astronomical offer. Nathan Ake and Sergio Gomez have been battling it out for the left-back role at the Etihad.

Davies is regarded as one of the best-attacking full-backs in world football. He's been with Bayern since 2019, making 178 appearances and winning 13 major trophies.

Real Madrid and City are joined in the hunt for the Canada international by Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Bayern may be willing to cash in if talks over a new deal don't get resurrected.

David Ornstein expects Alphonso Davies to stay at Bayern Munich despite Real Madrid's interest

Alphonso Davies could yet sign a new contract with Bayern Munich.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has given an update on Davies' contractual situation at the Allianz Arena. The English journalist expects the Canadian will end up renewing his contract with the Bundesliga giants (via Madrid Xtra):

"The Real Madrid interest is well documented, but the last I heard, Bayern’s new contract proposal was superior, so unless that has changed or does subsequently, the expectation is that Alphonso Davies will renew."

Davies is the Bavarians' 12th highest earner, sitting on wages of £132,000 (€154,630)-per week, per Salary Sport. He will no doubt want an improvement on that deal with his consistent performances on the pitch and his commercial lure across the globe.

Thus, Madrid may need to fork out not only a hefty offer to Bayern but also an enticing contract proposal. They were able to sign Jude Bellingham from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the summer, fighting off the likes of City and Liverpool.