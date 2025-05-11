PL winner wants to join Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer - Reports 

Premier League winner with Manchester City, Leroy Sane, reportedly wishes to join either Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer. According to a report from Sky Germany, it is likely that the winger will leave his current team, Bayern Munich, once his agreement expires in the summer (via Metro).
This piece of news adds that the Bavarian outfit actually attempted to sign a new deal with Sane, on revised terms, which saw a reduction in salary. Unhappy with the offer, the German turned down the approaches and now wishes to join an ambitious club.
Speaking about Bayern Munich's intentions of keeping Sane, the club's sporting director, Max Eberl, said:
"Our wish is still to extend with Leroy. But we’ve also agreed on a framework. And if that framework were to be exceeded, it would become difficult. It’s now up to Leroy."
If Sane is to join either Arsenal or Chelsea, he would be coming with experience of having played in the Premier League and won the competition. He joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and eventually departed the side in 2020.
During his time at the Etihad, the 29-year-old made 135 appearances across competitions, bagging 39 goals and 44 assists. A move for the aforementioned English teams will not be easy, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United also interested in Sane's signature. On top of that, the winger is said to be open to a move to Spain as well.
However, the former Schalke man wants to join only the Gunners or the Blues if he does indeed move to England.
Arsenal worried about Chelsea after making first bid for Viktor Gyokeres- Reports
After being linked heavily with Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, reports say that Arsenal have now submitted a first bid worth €75 million in an attempt to sign him. It is believed that the Gunners have already agreed personal terms with the player, according to reports in Portugal (via Metro).
However, now the north Londoners are afraid of Chelsea, who could offer a higher sum and even match the player's €100 million release clause. While Sporting are said to be willing to sell Gyokeres for a sum less than the release clause, the Blues' potentially higher bid could prove threatening.
As for Arsenal, they need a new striker, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus the current options. Gyokeres has been brilliant this season, scoring 52 goals in 50 matches across competitions.