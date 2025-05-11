PL winner wants to join Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer - Reports 

Premier League winner with Manchester City, Leroy Sane, reportedly wishes to join either Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer. According to a report from Sky Germany, it is likely that the winger will leave his current team, Bayern Munich, once his agreement expires in the summer (via Metro).

This piece of news adds that the Bavarian outfit actually attempted to sign a new deal with Sane, on revised terms, which saw a reduction in salary. Unhappy with the offer, the German turned down the approaches and now wishes to join an ambitious club.

Speaking about Bayern Munich's intentions of keeping Sane, the club's sporting director, Max Eberl, said:

"Our wish is still to extend with Leroy. But we’ve also agreed on a framework. And if that framework were to be exceeded, it would become difficult. It’s now up to Leroy."

If Sane is to join either Arsenal or Chelsea, he would be coming with experience of having played in the Premier League and won the competition. He joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and eventually departed the side in 2020.

During his time at the Etihad, the 29-year-old made 135 appearances across competitions, bagging 39 goals and 44 assists. A move for the aforementioned English teams will not be easy, with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United also interested in Sane's signature. On top of that, the winger is said to be open to a move to Spain as well.

However, the former Schalke man wants to join only the Gunners or the Blues if he does indeed move to England.

Arsenal worried about Chelsea after making first bid for Viktor Gyokeres- Reports

Viktor Gyokeres

After being linked heavily with Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, reports say that Arsenal have now submitted a first bid worth €75 million in an attempt to sign him. It is believed that the Gunners have already agreed personal terms with the player, according to reports in Portugal (via Metro).

However, now the north Londoners are afraid of Chelsea, who could offer a higher sum and even match the player's €100 million release clause. While Sporting are said to be willing to sell Gyokeres for a sum less than the release clause, the Blues' potentially higher bid could prove threatening.

As for Arsenal, they need a new striker, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus the current options. Gyokeres has been brilliant this season, scoring 52 goals in 50 matches across competitions.

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More