Player unhappy with playing time at Manchester United, keen to leave the club in January: Reports

Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly unhappy at Manchester United and is keen to leave the club in January. The attacker wants regular playing time to make way into the Netherlands' squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Red Devils had signed Zirkzee from Bologna for a reported fee of £43 million in the summer of 2024. He has made 53 appearances for them, recording seven goals and three assists. He featured in 21 consecutive games under Ruben Amorim last season before suffering a hamstring injury.

Since his return, he has featured in just four games across competitions this season. He hasn't started any game, accumulating just 82 minutes across four appearances. Hence, as per the Daily Mail, Zirzkee is looking to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old wasn't selected in the Netherlands' squad for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Malta and Finland this month. He is keen to make his way back into the squad for the Mundial next year.

Napoli were highly interested in signing Zirkzee in the summer, but Manchester United were unwilling to part ways. Hence, the Italian side signed his teammate Rasmus Hojlund on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. Juventus and PSV Eindhoven were also interested in the Dutchman in the summer.

Paul Scholes opens up on Ruben Amorim's tenure at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim was appointed the Red Devils' manager in October 2024. They finished 15th in the Premier League last season and went trophyless. They have won just three of their eight games across competitions this season and are 10th in the league standings.

In an episode of the Fan Debate on The Overlap, United legend Paul Scholes opened up about Amorim's future and said:

"I feel like with Ruben Amorim, it's got to the point where we don't want to talk about sacking managers all the time, and Manchester United do give managers enough time."

"He'll never get booed by the fans, and it wasn't until the Brentford game that I thought, 'He's getting a little bit too much time,' and it feels like it's only a matter of time before things come to an end," he added.

Amorim has recorded 20 wins, 21 defeats, and nine draws in 50 games across competitions for Manchester United. They will return to action on October 19 with a trip to Anfield to face arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

