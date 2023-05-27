Players openly admitting they want to leave and more: Report highlights reasons behind Chelsea’s disastrous season

A new report by The Daily Telegraph has provided a glimpse into the deteriorating stands at Chelsea in what has been a disastrous season.

The Blues languish in 12th place in the Premier League with just one game left. When the season draws to a close on Sunday (May 28), they could finish as high as 11th and as low as 14th. The London giants have now finished lower than 10th since the 1995-96 season.

It's safe to say that this is Chelsea's worst campaign in almost three decades. The club have had three different managers this term, with each one faring worse than his predecessor. Frank Lampard, who returned as a caretaker in April, has led the team to just one win in ten games.

Although Lampard has been at the receiving end of severe criticism, it appears the problems at Stamford Bridge run deeper than the manager. The players' failure to step up for the team in a time of need has highlighted the deteriorating standards at Chelsea.

According to the aforementioned source, players have been spotted walking onto the training pitch with their laces undone, a sign of a lack of interest. There is a consensus that that habit would not be encouraged by the Blues' Premier League rivals Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Furthermore, a player arrived late for the team bus after going home to take a nap after training on at least one occasion. As per the report, the indiscipline did not spark a reaction from anyone at the club except a few cheeky smiles.

Meanwhile, more than half a dozen of the players in the squad have made no secret of their desire to leave Chelsea this summer. The lack of motivation in those players only made matters worse for Lampard.

Lampard has reportedly tried talking to players as a group and individually, but to no avail. It remains to be seen if incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino get things back on track at Cobham.

Chelsea star Mason Mount leaning towards Manchester United move

Chelsea have to offload players before June 30 to balance their books. They thus risk having to sell important players while there is already a lot of strengthening to do. Mason Mount is among those who could leave the club this summer.

Mount's contract with the Blues runs out at the end of next season. It has been evident for a while that the London-based club will sell the midfielder if he does not sign a contract extension. With just one game left, the Englishman is increasingly likely to depart.

The 24-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool. It, though, appears he is leaning towards joining Manchester United instead. Mount reportedly reckons Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag's plan suits him best.

Apart from Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Conor Gallagher and Levi Colwill could all be on their way out of Stamford Bridge.

Poll : 0 votes