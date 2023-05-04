Premier League attacker linked with shock PSG move as Lionel Messi's replacement: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly keen to replace Lionel Messi with Leeds United teenager Wilfried Gnonto in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Gnonto, 19, has turned a lot of heads during his debut Premier League season. He has scored four goals and provided as many assists in just 1448 minutes of action since joining Leeds from Zurich for around £4 million last summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer guru Dean Jones shed light on Gnonto's future amid uncertainty about Leeds' Premier League status. He elaborated:

"I know Chelsea have been linked and I don't have too much information on there being progress with that. But I do think Arsenal have half an eye on how Leeds' season plays out because Gnonto could give them an edge if he looks to move clubs but stay in England. Beyond that, there will be so many other options on the continent."

Identifying PSG as a potential suitor outside of the Premier League, Jones added:

"I'm already hearing about clubs like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund having an eye on this. But we have to see how Leeds get on in the coming weeks because I don't think the player wants to leave at all. He was really excited to join Leeds and has the necessary characteristics to save them from relegation."

Gnonto, who has a contract until June 2027 at Elland Road, is adept at featuring in a host of offensive roles. He could emerge as a promising squad member for PSG should he secure a permanent move ahead of next season.

The Parisians are currently hoping to refresh their attack this summer as Messi is expected to depart on a free transfer soon. They have accepted that the 35-year-old forward is unlikely to renew his deal, according to ESPN.

So far, Messi has registered 20 goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances for the Parisians this season.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi's rumored stance on Barcelona return

FIFA-registered agent Marco Kirdermir has asserted that PSG star Lionel Messi is set to rebuff Barcelona and secure a switch to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal this summer. During an interview with Radio Marca, he said:

"He's not going to Barcelona. He has an offer of $600 million dollars from Al-Hilal, the King's team."

Claiming that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will move to Saudi Arabia, Kirdermir added:

"If his family gives the OK, Messi will play in Saudi Arabia."

Barcelona need to cut around €200 million from their wage bill this summer due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. If they fail to lighten their books in time, the La Liga leaders may miss out on Messi's signature in the near future.

Meanwhile, the PSG attacker has been handed a two-week suspension following an unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia.

