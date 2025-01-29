Premier League breakout star linked to Chelsea on the cusp of joining Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in €70m deal: Reports

Chelsea target John Duran is reportedly set to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. According to L'Equipe, the Saudi side are close to winning the race for the Aston Villa forward.

Duran has been linked with an exit from Villa Park this month, with multiple clubs said to be eyeing him with interest. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were previously mentioned as his suitors, while recent reports have claimed that the Blues are also in the race for the 21-year-old.

Duran has caught the eye with the Birmingham-based club this season, raking up 12 goals in 29 games across competitions. However, he remains behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order under Unai Emery.

Trending

Chelsea are attentive to the situation as they look for attacking reinforcements this month. The London giants want a new No. 9 amid Nicolas Jackson's recent dip in form.

Duran has already proven his mettle in the Premier League and the Blues are reportedly considering a move for the player. However, Chelsea could be set for disappointment, as it looks like the Colombian could be on his way to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East, as per the aforementioned report.

Al-Nassr allowed Anderson Talisca to leave the club this month and are looking for a new face to partner with CR7 in the attack. The Saudi club have zeroed in on Duran for the job, and have offered €70m for the striker.

Aston Villa previously wanted €100m for their prized asset but are about to accept Al-Nassr's proposal. The player has already agreed personal terms with the Saudi club.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored against Chelsea?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Chelsea on 17 occasions in his career, all during his time with Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar has scored two goals and set up two more against the Blues, winning five games and losing six.

Interestingly, one of those victories was in the 2007/08 Champions League final. CR7 scored the opening goal in the game but Frank Lampard equalized for the London giants.

When regulation time couldn't separate the two teams, the game went into extra time and then penalties. Cristiano Ronaldo missed his spot kick, but Manchester United still managed to win the game 6-5 on penalties.

CR7 last faced Chelsea in the Premier League in the 2021/22 campaign, during his second stint with Manchester United, at home. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net as the game finished 1-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback