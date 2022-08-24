Premier League club in discussions to sign Manchester United midfielder: Reports

Premier League club Everton have stepped up their efforts to sign James Garner from Manchester United, according to The Athletic.

Garner rose through the ranks at Manchester United's academy before making his senior debut for them in 2019. He has since made seven first-team appearances across all competitions for them.

The midfielder, who had a brief stint with Watford in 2020, spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest. He scored four goals and provided eight assists in 44 Championship matches for the Tricky Trees to help them secure promotion.

Garner returned to Carrington earlier in the summer and featured in the Red Devils' matchday squads against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. However, he does not have a place in Erik ten Hag's plans for the season.

Hence, there are suggestions that Manchester United are prepared to sell Garner this summer, with a £14 million price tag slapped on his head. The player is also not short of options as Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Southampton are said to be interested in him.

Everton, though, are looking to beat Spurs, Leicester and Southampton to Garner's signature. They are also in discussions with the Red Devils over a deal for the midfielder, according to the aforementioned source.

Dele Alli is edging closer to joining Turkish giants Besiktas just months after joining the Toffees. Frank Lampard's side are also open to offers for midfield duo Andre Gomes and Allan, as per The Athletic.

The Goodison Park outfit are thus looking to strengthen their midfield in the final stretch of the transfer window. They are working on a deal to sign Ajax's Mohammed Kudus on an initial loan deal, as well as Paris Saint-Germain's Idrissa Gueye.

It appears Manchester United's Garner is also of interest to Everton. However, it remains to be seen if they can strike a deal with the Red Devils for the 21-year-old.

Everton face competition to sign Manchester United midfielder Garner

Tottenham, Leicester and Southampton have all been linked with a move for Garner. The Foxes' interest in the youngster, though, is said to be dependant on outgoings at the club.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest could reignite their desire to take Garner back to the City Ground. They had cooled their interest in him earlier in the window, but could look to sign him permanently in the final stretch of the window, as per The Athletic.

