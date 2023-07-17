Premier League club fail with offer to sign 30-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a loan offer from West Ham United for Harry Maguire.

The Guardian reports that West Ham boss David Moyes has set his sights on Maguire but considers a permanent deal for the defender as too expensive. The England international's future at Old Trafford is uncertain after he was stripped of the club's captaincy.

Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for Maguire and he is considering his options. He was reportedly informed by Erik ten Hag that he is not part of his long-term plans while also having the armband taken off him.

West Ham have explored a loan with a potential option to buy with the Hammers balking at the Red Devils' valuation. He needs more game time ahead of a potential European Championships campaign with England next year.

Maguire struggled for first-team action this past season, falling out of favor under Ten Hag. He started just eight of 16 league games and is unlikely to displace Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in defense.

The English defender arrived at Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million. Moyes has targeted Maguire as potential competition for Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma. The Englishman boasts plenty of experience and suits the Hammers' style of play.

Moyes has commented on speculation regarding a move for the 30-year-old. He stated:

"I've got no idea their reasons at Manchester United for what they've done. I couldn't talk about him, sorry no."

Maguire has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils. He sits on £200,000 per week, per Salary Sport which has increased due to his club's UEFA Champions League qualification.

West Ham face competition for Manchester United's Harry Maguire

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Harry Maguire.

West Ham aren't the only Premier League club reportedly showing an interest in Manchester United defender Maguire. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen while Chelsea are keeping tabs, per The Sun.

Maguire is reported to have been left angry and shocked by Ten Hag's decision to strip him of the captaincy. He knows that his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end after a frustrating past season.

The Red Devils are reportedly demanding £50 million for the defender but could drop this to £30 million. Serie A side Inter Milan and Saudi giants Al Nassr and Al Hilal have also been namedropped as potential options.

The queue of clubs that are taking an interest in Maguire could see a potential bidding war ensue. However, the only club to make an offer thus far are West Ham and that was a loan.