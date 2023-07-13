Premier League club identify Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi as potential replacement for exit-linked winger - Reports

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly been linked with a move to Fulham (according to GOAL). The Evening Standard previously reported that the 22-year-old has rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League. He is keen on staying in the Premier League. Fulham can provide him with that option.

The Cottagers could lose former Blues' star Willian to Nottingham Forest in the summer. Hence, they are looking to add a new player in that position. Callun Hudson-Odoi has emerged as an option for the west Londoners.

The youngster spent the previous season on loan at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. He scored one goal and provided one assist in 21 matches across competitions.

A Chelsea academy product, Hudson-Odoi has so far made 126 appearances for the Blues' senior team, scoring 16 goals and providing 22 assists across competitions.

Frank Leboeuf hailed Chelsea transfer target

Britain Soccer Premier League Chelsea

Chelsea have been linked with making a move for Olympique Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki. Cherki is a fantastic skiller and has been in brilliant form for Ligue 1 in recent times.

Lebouef hailed Cherki and said that in terms of pure skills, the 19-year-old is already one of the best in the world.

Speaking about the Blues' interest in the player, the pundit told ESPN:

"Skill-wise, one of the best players already on earth. He’s unbelievable for a 19-year-old. The guy can do everything. But he’s young and still has to improve. He needs to learn when he has to get rid of the ball, it’s always half a second too early or half a second too late. It’s that rhythm that he needs to learn."

While Lebouef raved about Cherki, he is unsure if that's the profile of a player that the Blues need at the moment. The pundit thinks that the Blues would benefit more from adding experienced players to their ranks.

Cherki has so far made 102 appearances for Lyon, scoring 14 goals and providing 16 assists.

However, considering the Blues are looking to undergo a rebuilding process under Mauricio Pochettino, Lebouef might be right in his judgment that more experienced players would benefit the team better.

