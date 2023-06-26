Premier League club join Lyon in race to sign Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic: Reports

Out of favor Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has reportedly emerged as a target for Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) as well as Premier League side Crystal Palace. According to Football.London, the USA international looks destined to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to the aforementioned report, Pulisic has emerged as a shock target for both Lyon and Crystal Palace. Lyon have reportedly identified Pulisic as their priority target for the summer as they look to make a statement in the transfer window.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are also interested in a move for the Chelsea attacker. Interestingly, Eagles Football Holdings are the controlling owners of Lyon and also have a large stake at the south London club.

Christian Pulisic has been largely underwhelming at Chelsea following his £58 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. The USMNT star has consistently struggled with injuries and has not been able to find any kind of consistency.

The 24-year-old managed to have just 1012 minutes of playing time during the last season and had just three goal contributions. The former Borussia Dortmund winger has also admitted that he is not happy with his minutes on the pitch.

Pulisic said, as quoted by Football.London:

“It’s absolutely a time where I need to figure out what’s going to be best for my future and be somewhere where I can go and play and be trusted and feel good in what I’m doing. I want to find that joy at club level again, for sure.”

AC Milan are also believed to be admirers of the pacey attacker. The Rossoneri could reinvest the money from Sandro Tonali's transfer fee to fund a deal for the United States attacker.

Chelsea ready to pay release clause to sign 23-year-old Manchester United transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to trigger the release clause of FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. The Portugal international has emerged as a coveted asset in the transfer market and has also attracted interest from Manchester United.

Known for his commanding nature and ability to play out of the back, Costa is regarded as one of the best young keepers on the planet right now. According to A Bola, Chelsea are ready to trigger the £64.5 million release clause in Costa's deal.

The Blues are hopeful that three instalments of £21.5 million will be enough to convince the Primeira Liga outfit to part ways with their number one. Costa has kept 47 clean sheets in 109 appearances across competitions for Porto till date, conceding 91 goals.

Poll : 0 votes